India has consistently proven to be Maldives' steadfast ally: President Mohamed Muizzu

New Delhi [India], October 8 : Acknowledging the enduring partnership between New Delhi and Male, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu said that India has consistently proven to be a steadfast ally for the island nation.

The Maldives President, who is on a state visit to India, made the remarks at the official banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday.

Muizzu reflected on the shared values, history, and cultural exchanges that had shaped the "enduring partnership" between Maldives and India over the years. He further said that the diplomatic relations between the Maldives and India, on its sixth decade, is poised to flourish to even greater heights.

He reiterated his electoral pledge of mutual respect between neighbouring nations. President Dr Muizzu also expressed confidence on strengthened relations with India, built on mutually beneficial solutions that serve the interests of the two nations.

Earlier in the day, President Muizzu and Maldives First Lady Madam Sajidha Mohamed visited Taj Mahal in Agra to catch a glimpse of India's rich cultural heritage.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, shared a post on X, "Experiencing the beauty of India's art and heritage.President@MMuizzuof Maldives accompanied by First Lady visited the majestic@TajMahal."

President Muizzu and First Lady Madam Sajidha Mohamed toured the historic and cultural heritage site, Taj Mahal, during their stopover in Agra on Tuesday morning before departing for Mumbai, the Maldives Presiodent Office stated.

As both leaders continue to engage in dialogue, the Maldives and India are expected to deepen their cooperation across various sectors, paving the way for enhanced bilateral relations that benefit both nations in the years to come.

The state visit marks a pivotal moment in reinforcing the bonds of friendship, trust, and partnership between the Maldives and India.

