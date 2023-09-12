India has shown it will become 'global leader in future': South Korea on G20 declaration

New Delhi [India], September 12 India has shown the world that it is ready and will become a "global leader in the future", said South Korean ambassador Chang Jae-bok while lauding New Delhi's "tremendous" work in reaching a G20 declaration.

When asked about the fact that the New Delhi declaration does not mention direct criticism of Russia for its war against Ukraine, The envoy said the "consensus requires some kind of compromise otherwise" there won't be any declaration.

"Russia and China are both members of the G20 summit. So consensus requires some kind of compromise. Otherwise, we would not have any declaration. I want to convey our appreciation to India. They have done a tremendous work in preparation of declaration," the envoy said.

"India has shown to the world that India is ready. It will become global leader in future," he added.

The Delhi declaration was adopted unanimously on Saturday the first day of G20 leaders summit with complete approval from China and Russia.

Praising India for being a fantastic host during the G20 presidency: the envoy said: "Big congratulations to India. You have been a fantastic host. We are truly grateful. We are happy that the G20 declaration was adopted to tackle challenges and various crises such as global competition, climate change, soaring prices, and poverty."

The declaration did not mention Russia while calling for peace in Ukraine. Ukraine. the paragraph in last year's G20 declaration adopted in Bali condemning Russian “aggression” in Ukraine.

Critics have claimed that G20 has been watering down its statement on the Ukraine conflict.

However, India has rejected these claims, saying many things have happened since the Bali declaration last year.

After the adoption of G20 declaration, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said, "Regarding the change in language on the Russia-Ukraine conflict from the Bali Declaration - Bali is Bali, New Delhi is Delhi. Many things have happened since the Bali Declaration."

During the press conference, India's G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant described the negotiations as "very very tough and ruthless", however, there was 100 per cent consensus.

