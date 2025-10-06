India has to be 'go to' option in any crisis for entire subcontinent: EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi, Oct 6 India has to be the "go to" option in any crisis for the entire subcontinent, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said on Monday as he spoke about the challenges of the evolving global landscape, its strategic implications and New Delhi's approaches to advance its national interests.

"Even as we look ahead, it is essential to appreciate the lessons of the past," the EAM said while addressing the inaugural Aravalli Summit 2025 on the occasion of the School of International Studies (SIS) at the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi completing 70 years.

"Probably the most obvious of them is the importance of realism and the significance of national capabilities. Both were underestimated in the early decades after independence, with costs and consequences that we all know well. Our goodwill towards neighbours cannot presume that they necessarily reciprocate that sentiment. The value of territory and its strategic implications must never be taken lightly. The defence of our boundaries needs the requisite infrastructure, not just declarations of intent. If nations have permanent interests, then adjusting policy to global shifts must be accepted as a necessity. These learnings have been taken into account by policy formulation in the last decade," said Jaishankar.

Highlighting 10 particular dimensions of change that the country has also seen in the same period, the EAM mentioned that relationships need to be "continuously tended" and not episodically addressed.

"That is why we see a more intense diplomacy and a more high profile one within the Sub-continent itself and with the Gulf, ASEAN, Central Asia and major powers. Some bilateral visits have actually taken place after a gap of decades!" he mentioned.

"In our own region, we have to ourselves underwrite the infrastructure for cooperation if it is to be proofed against political volatility. This is the essence of Neighbourhood First policy. India has to be the ‘go to’ option in any crisis for the entire subcontinent," he added.

The maritime aspects of India's interests and concerns must not be underestimated, the minister pointed out while touching on the government's SAGAR and the MAHASAGAR outlook.

"The strategic diminishing of India as a result of the Partition has to be overcome and it has to be done by reaching out to the extended neighbourhoods. This explains the Act East, the Link West, the C5+1 and the Focus Africa initiatives. Even as we optimize our positioning among major powers, the constituency of the developing world should be continuously cultivated. Therefore, India proposed the Voice of the Global South Summits and undertook the Vaccine Maitri initiative," he said.

EAM Jaishankar asserted that, as India's economy grows, so would its responsibilities and the world’s expectations of India.

"That is why we have emerged as a regular First Responder and a reliable development partner with projects today in 78 nations across various continents. Recognising that we have forged strong partnerships with many nations without making any an exclusive one, our preferred method of expanding cooperation is and will be through agenda-based platforms. Therefore the membership of Quad, of BRICS, of SCO, of the I2U2 amongst others."

The re-engineering of connectivity remains extremely vital, he mentioned.

"Increasing our options through engagement in multiple directions is in progress. We can see that in the IMEC, the North-South Transport Corridor, the Trilateral Highway, the Polar routes, among others. A nation’s profile is also judged by the power of its ideas. In recent years, we have initiated the International Solar Alliance, the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, the Global Bio-fuel Alliance, the International Big Cat Alliance, etc. Or given a global thrust to yoga and wellness, millets and nutrition or to sustainable lifestyle. What may look ambitious today like One Sun One World One Grid could actually be a reality not that far away," said EAM Jaishankar.

Overall, stated the EAM, India must operate in a multi-polar environment while itself preparing to emerge as a pole.

"That is why multi-alignment serves it well right now and the goal of becoming a leading power is a natural one for the future. And preparations must commence now to create a global footprint, a task that will probably take two generations. No region is too far away anymore to engage for Indian diplomacy. And you can see that whether it is the Nordic, or the FIPIC involving Pacific Islands, West Africa, CARICOM or CELAC," he said.

The gathering was also addressed by JNU Chancellor Kanwal Sibal, Vice Chancellor Santishree Pandit and Shishir Priyadarshi, President of the Chintan Research Foundation.

