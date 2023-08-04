India, Honduras discuss development challenges in health, energy

New Delhi [India], August 4 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met Honduras foreign minister Enrique Reina on Friday and discussed the development challenges in health, energy and digital domains.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said that he is looking forward to greater collaboration bilaterally and via Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), Central American Integration System (SICA) and the United Nations (UN).

"Glad to meet FM of Honduras @EnriqueReinaHN this afternoon. Discussed our shared development challenges in health, energy and digital domains. Welcomed strong interest in expanding trade & technology partnership. Look forward to greater collaboration bilaterally and via CELAC, SICA and the UN," EAM said in a tweet.

Reina, who arrived in India on Thursday to participate in the 9th CII India-LAC Conclave, tweeted, "Pleasant conversation with the Foreign Minister of India @DrSJaishankar in the company of @rudopastor to deepen bilateral relations on issues such as health, energy, technology, investment and trade. We express our interest in joining the BRICS Bank, opening an Embassy in New Delhi. And we talked about CELAC and SICA."

On the day-1 of the ongoing CII India-LAC Conclave, Executive Vice President of Venezuela Delcy Rodríguez, Governor of Cuba's Cienfuegos Province, Alexandre Corona Quintero, Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda, Governor of Mexico's Nuevo Leon State, Antigua & Barbuda's Minister of Transportation and Investment, Henry Charles Fernandez and many other ministers participated in the event.

Yesterday, Venezuela Vice Finance Minister Johann Álvarez said that despite the sanctions, Venezuela successfully progressed to achieve 15 per cent GDP growth in the year 2022.

He also said that close to 70 per cent of this growth is contributed by the non-petroleum sector. The country has one of the largest reserves of petroleum and 6th largest reserves of gas, therefore triggering robust production in petrochemicals, agrochemicals and pharmaceutical industries.

Governor of Cuba's Cienfuegos Province, Alexandre Corona Quintero reflected on how India has been partnering with the country for many years and through these partnerships in energy, technological, IT and communications industries.

Cuba views India as an important strategic partner and would further like to explore opportunities in the tourism, biotechnology, and healthcare sectors and establish IT parks too, Cuban Governor said further.

Samuel Alejandro García Sepúlveda, Governor of Mexico's Nuevo Leon State mentioned that tech giants like TATA and Infosys have already found immense potential in the region and are looking to further expand their subsidiaries. Being geographically closer to North America, The country ventured into near-shoring and saw almost 50 per cent growth in just six months.

Honduras' Secretary of State Rodolfo Pastor de Maria y Campos said that India has a key role to play in a rebalancing world. India has the capability and resources to support Honduras’ efforts to expand its domestic education, healthcare sectors as well as reinforce the country’s food and energy security, he said.

Antigua & Barbuda's Minister of Transportation and Investment, Henry Charles Fernandez called for greater trade facilitation measures, robust investment and technology transfers that support local industries, accelerated cooperation in healthcare, the establishment of investment promotion and protection agreements, and enhanced physical and digital connectivity between the two regions.

Bolivia's Sergio Minister of Development Planning Armando Cusicanqui Loayza said that India could play a key part in Bolivia’s economic reconstruction with particular attention on food production and industrial diversification.

Grenada's Minister for Mobilisation, Implementation and Transformation Andy Joseph Williams stated that India has an instrumental role in providing key support to small island countries that are faced with challenges coming from climate change. He also called for India’s support in the areas of healthcare and wellness, trade and development, ICT application and digitalisation of the economy.

R Dinesh, President of the Confederation of Indian Industry said the private sector is today at the forefront of strengthening the India-LAC partnership. 160 Indian companies have invested in key sectors in LAC economies.

Chandrajit Banerjee, Director General of the Confederation of Indian Industry in his opening remarks said the Conclave has seen the participation of 270 delegates from 26 LAC countries and 10 non-LAC countries. As many as 350 B2B meetings were conducted on day 1 of the conclave.

