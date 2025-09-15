India hosts young leaders from BIMSTEC countries in Assam

Guwahati (Assam) [India], September 15 : India hosted the BIMSTEC Young Leaders' Summit on September 9-11 in Guwahati, Assam, highlighting the critical role of young people of the region for its holistic development, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

The initiative was part of the 21-point action plan announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the 6th BIMSTEC Summit to further strengthen BIMSTEC.

The Summit, inaugurated by the Assam governor, Laxman Prasad Acharya, and organised in association with Bharat Scouts and Guides, witnessed participation by over 80 young leaders from all member countries of BIMSTEC, representing a cross section of their societies, including political, business, socio-cultural and civil society, MEA stated.

The three-day Summit highlighted leadership for the 21st century, resilient, inclusive, and responsive to diversity.

Sessions on entrepreneurship, design thinking, and cross-cultural collaboration encouraged participants to explore sustainable, socially responsive solutions. Cultural exchanges and country-sharing sessions deepened mutual understanding and strengthened unity. The outcomes were encouraging enhanced skills in communication and collaboration, innovative social business prototypes, and most importantly, networks of trust that will foster future cooperation, MEA added.

The event also highlighted the importance of North East India as the land bridge of the socio-economic developmental corridor, bringing the Bay of Bengal region together.

The initiative, in line with India's Neighbourhood First, Act East and MAHASAGAR visions for regional cooperation, would prepare the young leaders of the region to drive policies and development efforts, as well as to deal with the challenges of today and the future, for growth and prosperity in the region.

Meanwhile, in August, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar inaugurated the first-ever BIMSTEC Traditional Music Festival, describing it as a celebration of shared heritage and a powerful display of cultural unity among member states.

Speaking at the event, titled 'Sapt-Sur', referring to the seven musical notes as well as the seven members in the grouping, Jaishankar highlighted the deep cultural bonds that unite the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) nations and emphasised the role of traditional music in preserving identity and promoting mutual respect.

"An enriching evening of 'Sapt-Sur'! Great to witness traditional music performances from BIMSTEC countries. A commitment made by PM Narendra Modi at the BIMSTEC summit this year, the music festival builds on our shared cultural traditions and living bridges," Jaishankar stated in a post on X.

The music festival, hosted by the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR), saw participation from artists representing all BIMSTEC countriesBangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailandshowcasing the rich diversity and harmony of South and Southeast Asia through their traditional performances.

