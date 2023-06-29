India is doing its best in reducing carbon footprint: Lesotho Envoy

New Delhi [India], June 29 : India is promoting its own technology and largely contributing to bringing down the carbon footprint, Thabang Linus Kholumo, the High Commission of the Kingdom of Lesotho said here on Thursday.

He was speaking on the occasion of Boiler Expo 2023 here in the national capital.

Speaking to ANI, Kholumo said, "I am really impressed because India is promoting its own technology and its own people. The motto of 'Make in India' and 'Make for the World' is highly promoted. Today it is Boilers, tomorrow it will be something else. The contribution of India in reducing the contamination of the environment to bring down the carbon print is very high and very appreciated. I am doing my best to contribute to the reduction of the carbon print in the world".

"In our country (Lesotho), we have very less carbon print. But, for the world, these technologies are highly appreciated, because it will save our environment," he added.

He also said that he is impressed by the Indian democracy and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance.

"When it comes to democracy in India, I think I am equally impressed, because people here have the freedom to do what they like, what they know and the government is actually promoting that. The government is exposing them for the world to see. That it democracy and it is best," he said.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kholumo said, "He (PM Modi) is the Prime Minister of the world. Everybody likes him. I like his style of governance. He is promoting India. And India is going to be a superpower very soon. Its economy is growing, its people are growing, and the glory goes to the Prime Minister".

Kanhaiya Lal Ganju, the honorary consulate of the Union of Comoros, also expressed optimism about the event and said that it will help in taking new technologies across the world including in Africa.

"It is a great privilege for me to have come to this exhibition at the invitation of the Global Trade and Technology Council of India. I am very pleased to see that the companies which have participated here are as old as 90 years, 100 years and that is very amazing to see. And all these companies who are here, are exhibiting their products, they are doing innovation," he said.

He added, "When they are having an exhibition, this will help develop the industry and many other things. And I am very pleased that this technology can be taken to Africa because Africa needs such type of technologies. Africa is a developing area in this part of the world. So, therefore, we will pass on this information to our countries which I represent or we all represent. And I was told that one company has already established one factory in Mongolia. Similarly, they can do it in Africa also".

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor