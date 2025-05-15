India is installing warning system to boost Honduras' disaster management, says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], May 15 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday at the inauguration of the Embassy of Honduras in Delhi said that as a part of the Global South cooperation, India and Honduras is specifically focused on health.

Jaishankar said that India is now engaged in installing an early warning system which is developed by C-DOT which is aimed at strengthening Honduras's preparedness for disaster resilience.

"I also want to share on this occasion the discussions that we've had today and I think some of our earlier meetings as well the fact that as part of global south cooperation, we have the possibility of exchanging developmental experiences. We particularly focused on health. We are now engaged in installing an early warning system which is developed by C-DOT which is aimed at strengthening Honduras's preparedness for disaster resilience," he said.

Jaishankar acknowledged the support India receives from Honduras in multilateral activities.

"Our collaboration on the global stage has found many meaningful expressions including in the United Nations. We very much value the consistent support that we receive from Honduras in various multilateral activities," he said.

Jaishankar also acknowledged the role of Indian diaspora in Honduras in being a living bridge by increasing the nation's interest in yoga and Indian culture.

"I also want to mention the Indian diaspora in Honduras. It is small but it is vibrant and it contributes significantly to the local economy as well and serves as a living bridge of friendship. We are very encouraged today to see the enthusiasm for Indian culture in Honduras. Widespread interest in yoga and traditional Indian wellness practices. And again I'm sure that the establishment of an embassy here would serve to make that living bridge that much more effective," he said.

Jaishankar added that when he first became a minister, he promised that India would take a greater interest in the region. Today, there is an increased investment.

"Let me again stress this broader engagement today that India has with Latin America and the Caribbean. I think it has seen considerable progress in the last few years. When I became minister six years ago, I promised many of you or your predecessors that it is certainly a region in which we would take much greater interest, invest much deeper energies and have much more activity," he said.

Jaishankar added that the opening of the embassy signifies that both nations are ready to realise the full potential of their ties.

"To me, the opening of an embassy here is an affirmation that this effort that we have made is actually paying off, that the embassy is actually a commitment by Honduras to really realize the full potential of our ties and there is so much that we can do here do in terms of business, in terms of education, capacity building," he said.

Jaishankar said that India's tech program is active in Honduras for several years, and India hopes to expand it in coming time.

"Our tech program has already been active for many years in Honduras. We can certainly hope that it is something which would grow both in its quality and in terms of the importance of its contribution. We see this as one more step in solidifying our relationship with the region," he said.

