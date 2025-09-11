"India is one of most important relationships our nation has in world": Sergio Gor, Trump's nominee for US Amb to India

Washington, DC [US], September 11 : Sergio Gor, President Donald Trump's close aide and nominee for the post of US Ambassador to India, underscored the vital importance of the US-India relationship during his testimony before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday (local time), emphasising that India is "one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world."

During his confirmation hearing, he also laid out a comprehensive strategy for advancing this critical partnership, highlighting its significance not only for bilateral ties but also for global stability and prosperity.

"India is a strategic partner whose trajectory will shape the region and beyond," Gor stated in his opening remarks. He described India's geographic position, economic growth, and military capabilities as central to regional stability and global prosperity.

"Under President Donald Trump's strong leadership, I'm committed to advancing America's interests in this important partnership. India's geographic position, economic growth and military capabilities make it a corner stone of regional stability and a critical part of promoting prospertiy and advancing the security interest that are nations shared," he said.

"As Secretary Rubio noted, India is one of the most important relationships our nation has in the world. If confirmed as ambassador, I will work to deliver on the presidential agenda and advance US interests by increasing our defense cooperation, ensuring fair and beneficial trade, deepening energy security and furthering technology. If confirmed, I will prioritize deepening defense and security cooperation with India," he added.

One of the key priorities Gor highlighted was deepening defence and security cooperation with India. "This includes expanding joint military exercises, advancing co-development and co-production of defence systems and concluding critical defence sales. These efforts will enhance collaboration between our forces, while supporting American defence manufacturers and making America more prosperous," Gor said.

Gor also spoke about the immense opportunities for the US in India, particularly in sectors such as artificial intelligence, pharmaceuticals, and critical minerals.

"India's population of over 1.4 billion and its rapidly growing middle class present immense opportunities for America. From artificial intelligence to pharmaceuticals to critical minerals, the potential for collaboration is vast. However, in the past, India's protectionist policies and regulatory barriers have prevented us from fully realising this partnership," he said.

"I will work to advance trade that is fair, reciprocal, and beneficial to American workers and businesses," Gor pledged. He also vowed to advocate for reforms that would make Indian markets more accessible and transparent.

"I will advocate for reforms that will make India's markets more accessible and transparent. I will also work towards President Trump's ambitious goal, dubbed Mission 500, to double bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030, which will expand American exports, creating jobs and prosperity for our citizens," he said.

Gor's testimony also included a focus on countering China's economic influence. "Improving US-India trade ties will not only bolster US competitiveness but also reduce China's economic leverage over other nations," he remarked.

"I will encourage Indian investment in US manufacturing capacity, and we will also be furthering Indian investments in the United States. We'll also be furthering our strategic pharmaceutical supply chain and creating more jobs right here at home in the United States," he added.

On the subject of technology, Gor emphasised the growing partnership between the US and India in critical and emerging technologies. He referenced the US-India Trust Initiative launched earlier this year by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi, which is designed to leverage the strengths of the US tech sector to compete with China in areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and semiconductors. "I will advance this administration's AI Action Plan, which will ensure the dominance of American AI technology in India and globally, our technology cooperation will require significant energy resources, another area where the United States and India can work together," Gor said.

"India is also a strategic partner in advancing critical and emerging technology. US-India Trust Initiative launched in February by President Trump and Prime Minister Modi lays out a path to leverage the impressive capacity of the US tech sector to outcompete China on the development of AI quantum semiconductors and other critical and emerging technologies," he said.

Energy cooperation also featured prominently in Gor's vision, with a focus on increasing American energy exports to India. "If confirmed, I will work to increase American energy exports to India, establishing the United States as a leading supplier of crude oil, petroleum products, and liquefied natural gas," he said.

Gor concluded his testimony by reiterating the strategic importance of a stable South Asia, an area where India plays a central role. "Finally, India's role in ensuring the stability and security of the region cannot be understated. A stable South Asia is in the interest of the United States and all the nations. President Trump's leadership and the US-India partnership will define the 20th and 21st centuries. It is only by working together that we can make that aspiration a reality," he said.

In closing, Gor committed to working tirelessly to ensure the United States remains a global leader while fostering a partnership with India that benefits both nations.

"If confirmed as ambassador, I will work to ensure the United States remains a global leader, while fostering a partnership that benefits both nations. I look forward to working with you all to achieve these goals," he said.

