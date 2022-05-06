India, Italy to organise tech summit in November

Foreign Affairs Minister of Italy, Luigi Di Maio announced that India and Italy will organize a tech summit in November this year.

Addressing the India-Italy Business Roundtable with the Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Maio said, "India and Italy will organize a tech-summit on energy transition and green economy in November."

Maio said that India and Italy aim at creating an institutional, framework, photo strategic operational, which was launched by both the countries' Prime Ministers in Rome in October 2021. "And that promoting an effective dialogue between Indian and Italian institutions, Research centers, Universities, and companies," he added.

The Italian Foreign Affairs Minister said that this summit will provide a platform to intensify the change of ideas, policy dialogues, business to business meetings and CEOs' interaction, and technological scientific collaboration.

Luigi Di Maio said that Italy and India are experiencing dynamic economic cooperation.

"The Italian Government is eager to reinforce cooperation with the Indian industrial level, but also in the industrial field in boarding Indian and Italian entrepreneurs," Maio added.

Referring to today's meeting, Maio said that the meeting is an important step in shaping the strategic partnership. He further said that this is a concrete sign of the vibrant trade and industrial relations between the business communities.

Luigi Di Maio said that the bilateral trade between India and Italy reached a record Euro 10 Billion in 2020-21.

"After a decline in international trade by the pandemic, Italy and India have not only restored the bilateral trade volume achieved in 2019 but reached a new record of over 10 billion euros in 2021," he said.

"Over 600 Italian companies, mainly concentrated around Delhi and Mumbai, employ about 50,000 local staff with a global turnover of Euro 5 billion," he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Goyal earlier said that India looks forward to significant transformational and exponential growth in its trade with Italy.

"Today's engagement is only the first in a series that we are planning between India and Italy. A world of 1.35 billion Indians awaits, and aspires for a better future. India offers the largest business opportunity anywhere in the world as we progress from a USD 3 Trillion economy today to a USD 10 Trillion economy in ten years to a USD 30 Trillion economy in 20 odd years and to a USD 50 Trillion economy, which I believe we all are committed to, particularly when we see that we still are at very, very initial stages of development in the country, - the large size of the market, the deep aspirations of the people of India and the talent and the world of opportunity that India provides, I hope, will businesses on both sides to strengthen their partnerships," said Goyal, in his opening remarks at the meeting.

