India joins Weimar Triangle Format, discusses EU ties

Paris, Jan 7 External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday participated in India's inaugural engagement in the Weimar Triangle format, holding candid discussions with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot, German Minister of State for Europe and Climate Action Anna Lührmann (represented by Tobias Lindner or Wadephul as mentioned), and Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Jaishankar described the talks as short but deep and open, covering three key areas: India-European Union relations, the Indo-Pacific region, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

He emphasised that India's deepening engagement with Europe, both collectively through Brussels and bilaterally with member states, naturally lends itself to smaller group interactions like the Weimar format to advance broader cooperation.

EAM Jaishankar noted that among India's major relationships, ties with the European Union and its member states hold the greatest unrealised potential, with many new areas waiting to be explored.

He expressed confidence that France, Germany and Poland, three important European partners, would actively support efforts to elevate India-Europe relations to the next level.

EAM Jaishankar placed the discussions in the context of a world undergoing significant churn, from longstanding developments in the Indo-Pacific to Europe's own strategic challenges and broader global shifts that could redefine the international order.

He stressed the value of regular view-sharing among nations situated in different regions precisely because of their varied perspectives.

Highlighting the emerging multi-polar global landscape marked by volatility and uncertainty, the External Affairs Minister argued that such conditions make a compelling case for deeper collaboration among like-minded countries that share convergences and a common outlook.

Earlier in the day, EAM Jaishankar held bilateral talks with French Foreign Minister Barrot, reviewing the special strategic partnership between India and France, India's earliest in Europe. The two leaders discussed enhanced cooperation across sectors and global issues.

EAM Jaishankar conveyed India's expectation to soon welcome French President Emmanuel Macron.

Describing the day as productive even before the Weimar meeting, Jaishankar thanked his counterparts for a highly useful exchange that underscored growing strategic alignment between India and key European powers.

