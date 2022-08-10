India, Kiribati hails longstanding ties, discuss close cooperation

Minister of State for External Affairs and Education Rajkumar Ranjan recently met with visiting Minister for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Booti Nauan of Kiribati as the leaders discussed strengthening bilateral ties between the two nations.

The productive discussion between the two ministers focussed on deepening the longstanding ties between India and Kiribati, MoS Ranjan said on his social media handle.

"Delighted to meet with visiting @Kiribati_Govt Minister for Commerce, Industry and Cooperatives Hon. Booti Nauan," he tweeted, adding that the Productive discussion underlined how the bilateral relations between the nations can become long-standing and India remain in close cooperation with Kiribati.

Earlier in April, the External Affairs Ministry (EAM) announced Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan as India's new High Commissioner to Kiribati, a country made up of 33 islands located in the Central Pacific Ocean.

As per MEA, Palaniswamy Subramanyan Karthigeyan (IFS:2004), presently High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Fiji, has been concurrently accredited as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Kiribati, with residence in Suva.

India also sent a consignment of medical supplies containing PPEs and medications to Kiribati after the Pacific island nation appealed for help to deal with the first outbreak of COVID-19 in February.

The relief supplies included Pulse Oximeters, Swabs with VTM, Specimen bags for swabs, PPE kits (Surgical masks, Gloves, N95 masks, Shoe covers, Hair caps) and emergency Covid-19 medication supplies.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor