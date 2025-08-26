India-Kuwait holds 7th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], August 26 : India and Kuwait held the 7th round of Foreign Office Consultations in New Delhi on Tuesday, co-chaired by Aseem R Mahajan, Additional Secretary (Gulf), Ministry of External Affairs, and Ambassador Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat, Assistant Foreign Minister for Asia Affairs (AFM), Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kuwait.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Ambassador Sameeh also called on Arun Kumar Chatterjee, Secretary (CPV & OIA).

During the meeting, both sides undertook a comprehensive review of the bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Both sides discussed various ongoing initiatives and avenues to further deepen their strategic partnership in multiple spheres, including politics, trade, investment, defence, energy, culture, and people-to-people ties. They will continue to work closely on implementing the roadmap drawn up under the guidance of the leadership of both countries during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kuwait in December 2024, as per the MEA.

Further, MEA highlighted the "decision to hold the meetings of the Joint Working Groups (JWGs) under the Joint Commission for Cooperation (JCC) on mutually convenient dates, at the earliest."

India and Kuwait share close, multifaceted historical relations. Bilateral trade between India and Kuwait stands at USD 10.2 billion per annum [FY: 2024-2025].

According to MEA, the presence of an over one million-strong Indian community in Kuwait is a testament to the strong people-to-people ties.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of Foreign Office Consultations in Kuwait at a mutually convenient date.

