India launches Operation Ajay to evacuate Indian nationals from war hit Israel

India has launched Operation Ajay to facilitate the return of citizens from Israel amid a full-blown war with the Hamas group in Gaza. There are 18,000 Indians in Israel."Special charter flights and other arrangements are being put in place. Fully committed to the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad," Foreign Minister S Jaishankar said in a post on X.

The first lot of Indians who had registered to return has been notified and they will be put on the first special flight tomorrow to India, the country's embassy in Israel said in another post.The Embassy has emailed the first lot of registered Indian citizens for the special flight tomorrow. Messages to other registered people will follow for subsequent flights," the post read.