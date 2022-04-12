India-Malaysia foreign office consultations held in Putrajaya, Malaysia

India and Malaysia held their fifth Foreign Office Consultations in Putrajaya, Malaysia on Tuesday where both sides reviewed the entire gamut of their bilateral relations and exchanged views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"Reviewing the multi-faceted relations between India and Malaysia during the Foreign Office Consultations, both sides expressed their desire to advance the overall bilateral relations within the framework of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership of 2015. The Foreign Office Consultations provided an opportunity to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations and exchange views on contemporary regional and global issues of mutual interest," said the Ministry of External Affairs in its statement.

Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East), Ministry of External Affairs, India together with Dato' Amran Bin Mohamed Zin, Deputy Secretary-General for Bilateral Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Malaysia co-chaired the 5th Foreign Office Consultations (bilateral consultations) between India and Malaysia on April 12 at Putrajaya, Malaysia.

During the visit, Secretary (East) also paid a courtesy call on Dato' Sri Saifuddin Abdullah, Foreign Minister of Malaysia and exchanged views on India-Malaysia bilateral ties.

Both sides expressed satisfaction with the growing economic and commercial ties and expressed the hope for a faster revival of relations in the post-Covid period taking into account the shared commitment of both sides to further intensify cooperation in a wide range of areas.

The two sides agreed to work on reactivating the bilateral mechanisms in different sectors, and for presenting the results to the next ministerial-level Joint Commission Meeting to be held on mutually convenient dates, the statement read.

As this year marks 65 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations, both sides agreed to hold commemorative events in a befitting manner both in India and Malaysia. It was agreed to hold the next FOC at a mutually convenient date in New Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

