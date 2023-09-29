India, Malta discuss ways to boost ties in sectors such as pharma, skill development

New Delhi [India], September 29 : India and Malta held third round of Foreign Office Consultations here on Friday and discussed furthering relations in sectors such as trade and investments, skill development and the pharma sector.

A Ministry of External Affairs release said that the talks were co-chaired by Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma and Christopher Cutajar, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs & Trade of Malta.

“The FOC provided an opportunity for reviewing bilateral engagements and exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, including developments in our respective neighbourhoods, EU, Ukraine conflict, G20 outcomes under India’s Presidency, cooperation in multilateral fora, and UNSC reforms,” the release said.

“Both sides also discussed furthering relations in sectors such as trade and investments, consular, migration, skill development, health & pharma sector and cultural linkages,” it added.

Both countries agreed to hold the next Foreign Office Consultations in Malta on a mutually convenient date.

