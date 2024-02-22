"India matters": UK Minister Lord Tariq on importance of Indo-Pacific

New Delhi [India], February 22 : UK Minister Lord Tariq Ahmad on Thursday underscored the critical importance of the Indo-Pacific region while highlighting the pivotal role that India plays in shaping the geopolitical landscape.

In an interaction with ANI, Lord Ahmad stated, "...India matters. The Indo-Pacific matters."

The Minister expressed the United Kingdom's commitment to robust discussions aimed at safeguarding the Indian Ocean and the broader Indo-Pacific region. He acknowledged the escalating concerns in the South China Sea, emphasising a keen awareness of China's strategic manoeuvers. Lord Ahmad articulated the UK's determination to strengthen partnerships to ensure regional stability.

"We are engaged in strong discussions in protecting the Indian Ocean, and the Indo-Pacific. We are aware of what is happening in the South China Sea and what China is seeking to do," Lord Ahmad remarked.

Highlighting the intertwined nature of the security interests between the UK and India, Lord Ahmad emphasised, "We want to ensure that our partnership delivers for India. The security of India in this aspect is intertwined with our future."

On Israel-Hamas war, the UK Minister said, "We have four key deliverables- to stop the war to allow aid to go in, renewal of leadership, rebuilding of lives and infrastructure, political horizon towards the delivery of state of Palestine."

The UK Minister of State for the Middle East, South Asia and the United Nations Lord Ahmad arrived in India on Wednesday to lead the UK delegation to Raisina Dialogue.

Meanwhile, on India-UK Free Trade Agreement, he said, "We are not just talking but we are doing a lot of the doing as well. It has progressed well. Currently, there is a team from India in London negotiating the key elements of the deal. I hope there will be some positive outcomes from that....We need to focus on getting a deal that works for both sides and is transformational for our relationship."

In the event, he reaffirmed the UK's commitment to a "free and open" Indo-Pacific.

At India's flagship foreign policy conference scheduled for February 21-23, Lord Tariq Ahmed underscored that prosperity and security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific are inseparable, the British High Commission in India said in a press release.

In the press release, the British High Commission in India stated, "Strengthening the UK-India relationship is a key pillar of the UK's long-term foreign policy, as part of its enduring engagement in the Indo-Pacific set out in the Integrated Review Refresh. "

The UK delegation at this year's Raisina Dialogue includes First Sea Lord and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Sir Ben Key.

In the press release, Lord Tariq Ahmed stated, "Against a backdrop of rising conflict and instability, the UK's commitment to a 'free and open' Indo-Pacific is enduring."

"The UK-India relationship is at the heart of that commitment, which is not just about rhetoric or slogans; it is happening now and is set to improve lives across the UK and the region for years to come," he added.

India's high-profile conference on geopolitics and geo-economics, the Raisina Dialogue, convened its 9th edition from February 21.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor