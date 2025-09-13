India-Mauritius bilateral ties enter more dynamic and forward-looking phase

New Delhi, Sep 13 Mauritius Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam's state visit to India has further strengthened bilateral relations, as New Delhi announced a $680 million special economic package aimed at enhancing healthcare, infrastructure, energy and maritime security in Mauritius, a report has said.

The multifaceted outcomes reinforce the strategic partnership in regional security, socio-economic development, education, science, and culture, as bilateral ties between two nations have entered a more dynamic and forward-looking phase.

The special economic package blends grants and lines of credit for impactful delivery. The package comprises the construction of a 500-bed national hospital, an AYUSH Centre of Excellence, a veterinary school, animal hospital and Mauritius's first Jan Aushadhi Kendra, according to a report by India Narrative.

Key transport and energy projects include the modernisation of Port Louis, the completion of the SSR Airport control tower, road upgrades, and a 17.5 MW floating solar PV project at Tamarind Falls.

India and Mauritius have also agreed to move forward on enabling trade in local currencies, building on the successful launch of UPI and RuPay cards in Mauritius last year.

Further, MoUs were signed to enhance cooperation in education, science, and technology, featuring partnerships with IIT Madras, the University of Mauritius and several other leading institutes of both countries.

An agreement was also signed for the establishment of a telemetry, tracking, and telecommunications station for satellites and launch vehicles in Mauritius.

Additionally, the Karmayogi Bharat initiative will contribute to public administration capacity building in Mauritius, drawing on Indian platforms and expertise for civil service training and governance enhancement.

Mauritius was lauded as a key partner in India’s ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, underscoring the importance of Indian Ocean maritime cooperation.

Both nations reiterated shared commitment to a “free, open, secure, and stable Indian Ocean,” with India pledging continued support for Mauritius’s Exclusive Economic Zone, refitting of coast guard assets, specialised equipment for maritime surveillance, and technical cooperation to counter piracy, illegal fishing, and drug trafficking.

