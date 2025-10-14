"India, Mongolia agreed to amplify voice of Global South," says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday welcomed Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and agreed to amplify the voice of the Global South and boost global prosperity.

Further, PM Modi held talks on several domains, including IT, skill development, and more.

In a post on X, he said, "Happy to have welcomed President Khurelsukh and held extensive talks with him in Delhi today. His visit comes at a time when India and Mongolia are marking 70 years of diplomatic ties and a decade of our Strategic Partnership. We agreed to keep working together to further amplify the voice of the Global South and boost global prosperity. Sectors that featured prominently in our talks include energy, skill development, IT, critical minerals, rare earths, agriculture and more."

Happy to have welcomed President Khurelsukh and held extensive talks with him in Delhi today. His visit comes at a time when India and Mongolia are marking 70 years of diplomatic ties and a decade of our Strategic Partnership. We agreed to keep working together to further amplify… pic.twitter.com/FeIsEJxYh9— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 14, 2025

"Cultural bonds are at the core of the India-Mongolia friendship. In this regard, we have taken key decisions like sending Holy Relics of Lord Buddha's two disciples from India to Mongolia, enhancing capacities for teaching Sanskrit at the Gandan Monastery, supporting Mongolia's efforts to digitise manuscripts etc," he added.

Earlier in the day, while speaking at a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs, Secretary (East), P Kumaran said that as the visit coincides with 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations, it holds special importance.

"The President of Mongolia H.E. Mr. Khurelsukh Ukhnaa, is on a State Visit to India from 13th to 16th October 2025. This is his first visit to India in his capacity as President of Mongolia. And it takes place at a particularly meaningful moment as India and Mongolia commemorate 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. And we also mark 10 years of Our Strategic Partnership this year," he said.

"President Khurelsukh is accompanied by a large delegation comprising senior Cabinet Ministers, members of Parliament, senior officials and also cultural representatives. His visit reflects the depth of the political relationship and the importance that both sides attach to this strategic partnership anchored in ancient civilisational ties, shared Buddhist heritage, democratic values and a deep sense of mutual trust," he added.

