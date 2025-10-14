India, Mongolia release joint stamp celebrating folk dance traditions to mark 70 years of diplomatic ties

New Delhi [India], October 14 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mongolian President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa jointly released a commemorative postal stamp on Tuesday, showcasing the vibrant folk dance traditions of both nations as part of celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The stamp, unveiled during President Ukhnaa's state visit to India, symbolises the deep cultural bonds and shared heritage anchoring the India-Mongolia Strategic Partnership, which also marks 10 years.

The special stamp features Ramlila, a traditional Indian folk theatre form that depicts the life of Lord Rama, and Biyelgee, a distinctive Mongolian folk dance that reflects nomadic life and is performed in a seated or kneeling posture.

The artwork is a tribute to the shared cultural values and deep-rooted spiritual and civilisational ties between the two countries, which represent the rich folk traditions of both countries, embodying their shared values of community, spirituality, and artistic expression.

The postal stamp was released during a joint press statement between PM Modi and the Mongolian President.

The occasion also marked the exchange of numerous Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) between the two nations, further solidifying their cooperation across various fields.

PM Modi, during the joint press statement, also announced the introduction of free e-visas for Mongolian citizens and the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance cultural and people-to-people ties, a significant step forward in strengthening their cultural and developmental partnership.

Prime Minister Modi stated that the newly signed MoU between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and Mongolia's Arkhangai Province would provide a "fresh boost" to cultural ties between the two nations.

He also announced an annual sponsored visit for young Mongolian cultural ambassadors to India.

"The MoU signed today between the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council and Mongolia's Arkhangai Province will give a fresh boost to our cultural ties. Even though we do not share a border, India has always considered Mongolia a close neighbour. We will continue to strengthen people-to-people ties. We have decided to provide free e-visas to Mongolian citizens. And we will sponsor the annual visit of young cultural ambassadors from Mongolia to India," PM Modi said.

Meanwhile, Ukhnaa, during the joint press statement, stated that the Mongolian Air Carrier is preparing to operate flights to New Delhi and Amritsar, which are expected to start later this year and provide a boost, especially to the tourism and business sectors.

"Mongolian air carrier is preparing to operate charter flights to New Delhi and Amritsar starting later this year, which will make a substantial contribution to expanding our bilateral relations and cooperation, including tourism and business sectors," he said.

He also hailed the friendship of the spiritual neighbours and invited PM Modi to pay a state visit to Mongolia.

PM Modi later also expressed happiness and said, "I am delighted to welcome President Khurelsukh Ukhnaa and his delegation to India. The Mongolian President's visit to India, after a six-year hiatus, is a significant event in itself. This visit is taking place as India and Mongolia mark 70 years of political ties and 10 years of strategic partnership. On this occasion, we have launched a joint poster stamp."

The Mongolian President arrived in Delhi on Monday for a four-day state visit.

