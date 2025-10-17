India-Nepal discuss strengthening defence cooperation, reaffirm commitment to regular defence dialogue

New Delhi [India], October 17 : Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi met Nepal Army's Lieutenant General Pradeep Jung, ACOAS on the sidelines of the United Nations Troop Contributing Countries Chiefs' Conclave (UNTCC) in New Delhi. The leaders held wide-ranging discussions, including joint training, and reflected upon the enduring partnership between the two neighbouring armies.

Sharing the details of the meeting in a post on X, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said, "On the sidelines of the #UNTCC2025 in New Delhi, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS held a bilateral meeting with Lieutenant General Pradeep Jung, ACOAS, Nepali Army. The discussion focused on strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing joint training initiatives and promoting collaboration in UN peacekeeping operations. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to regular defence dialogue and institutional exchanges, reflecting the enduring partnership and shared values between the two neighbouring armies."

India and Nepal have long standing and extensive mutually beneficial cooperation in the field of defence and security. Both armies share excellent and harmonious relationship based on mutual trust and respect, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted in a previous statement.

The meeting between the two leaders came on the sidelines when New Delhi hosted the UNTCC Chiefs Conclave from October 14 to 16, 2025, bringing together senior military leadership of over 30 nations.

During the UNTCC hosted by India, leaders of the armed forces from across the world shared the challenges in the complex evolving global security environment and how countries can strengthen cooperation and carry forward the noble mission of global peace.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India stands firm in upholding the "rules-based order" of the world even as some nations "violate and undermine" international rules.

"Nations realised that for the development, growth and prosperity, peace is essential. India was a founding signatory of the UN charter. It reflected India's own philosophy of 'Vasudhev Kutumbhkam', which teaches us that the world is one family," he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, COAS General Dwivedi underscored, "Hosting this conference in India is not only a privilege but also a reaffirmation of our shared determination to strengthen cooperation and carry forward the noble mission of global peace. It also reflects the Indian ethos of Vasudhaiva Kutumbukam- the word is one family and that of Vishwa Bandhu- India as a friend to all".

