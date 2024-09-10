"India, Norway's 75-year relationship built on democracy, human rights": Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said on Tuesday that India and Norway's 75-year friendship is rooted in shared democratic values, human rights, and rule of law.

Sharing a post on X, Kharge said, "India and Norway have been enjoying a cordial and friendly relationship since 1947. The two countries respect each other for their commonly shared values of democracy, human rights and rule of law."

The Congress chief also expressed his happiness on interacting with Ine Eriksen Soreide, the Chair of the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence of the Norwegian Parliament. "Delighted to interact and exchange views with the Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs & Defence of the Parliament of Norway, headed by Ms Ine Eriksen Soreide along with Norway's Ambassador to India HE Ms May-Elin Stener," the post on X further said.

Earlier in the day, Norway's Ambassador to India, May-Elin Stener, welcomed a delegation from the Norwegian Parliament's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence, who visited the new Parliament building.

Sharing a post on X, she wrote, "We bring Norwegian Parliament's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and Defence to visit the impressive new Parliament building. Thank you Minister Kiren Rijiju for receiving the delegation for sharing your insights on Norway-India cooperation."

Notably, India and Norway established bilateral relations in February 1947. The bilateral ties are marked by regular exchanges of visits - high level, parliamentary, ministerial and official.

The President of India, Late Pranab Mukherjee, paid a state visit to Norway from October 12-14, 2014, the first-ever State Visit by the Hon'ble President of India to Norway. During the visit, several agreements/MoUs were signed for cooperation in areas such as earth sciences, culture, scientific research, medicine, defence as well as visa waiver for Diplomatic Passport holders, according to the official website of Embassy of India in Oslo.

