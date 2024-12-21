"India one of the first countries to recognise Kuwait after its independence": PM Modi

Kuwait City [Kuwait], December 21 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday spoke about the historical relationship between India and Kuwait, noting that India was one of the first countries to recognise the Gulf nation after its independence.

While addressing the Indian diaspora at the 'Hala Modi' community event in Kuwait's Shaikh Saad Al Abdullah Indoor Sports Complex, PM Modi emphasised the deep connections between the two nations, stating that the relationship is between two civilisations. He further noted that the nations were not just linked by diplomacy but also by "hearts."

"India was one of the first countries in the world to recognise Kuwait after its independence. So, visiting a country, a society with which I have so many memories... is very memorable for me. I am very grateful to the people of Kuwait and the government here," PM Modi said.

"The relationship between India and Kuwait is of civilisations, of the ocean, of trade. India and Kuwait are situated on two banks of the Arabian Sea. We are linked not just by diplomacy but also by our hearts. Not only our present but also our past connects us," he added.

PM Modi further acknowledged Kuwait's support during the COVID-19 crisis, saying, "When India needed it the most, Kuwait supplied liquid oxygen to India. His Highness The Crown Prince himself came forward and encouraged everyone to work faster. I am satisfied that India also gave courage to fight this crisis by sending vaccines and medical teams to Kuwait."

Notably, in 2021, Kuwait sent 215 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen and 2,600 oxygen cylinders to fulfil the urgent requirement of oxygen.

Reflecting on his visit, the Prime Minister stated, "This moment is very special for me. After more than four decades, i.e., after 43 years, an Indian Prime Minister has come to Kuwait. It takes 4 hours to reach here from India, but it took 4 decades for the Prime Minister to reach here."

PM Modi also highlighted the significant contributions of the Indian community in Kuwait, stating that whenever he speaks with the leadership of Kuwait, they praise the efforts of Indians working there. He further noted that India ranks first in the world for remittances, largely due to the efforts of the Indian community.

"Whenever I speak with the leadership of Kuwait, they praise the contributions of Indians working here. Kuwaiti citizens also hold a deep admiration for Indians because of your hard work, honesty, and skills. Today, India ranks first in the world for remittances. Much of this success can be attributed to dedicated individuals like you. Additionally, our fellow countrymen value and respect your contributions," PM Modi stated.

PM Modi is on a 2-day visit to Kuwait at the invitation of Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Amir of the State of Kuwait. This is the first visit of an Indian Prime Minister to Kuwait in 43 years.

