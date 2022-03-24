India organises entrepreneurship conclave in Kathmandu to boost India-Nepal economic growth

The Indian Embassy in Nepal organized the third edition of International Entrepreneurship Conclave - Connect [IN] on March 23 in Kathmandu to foster stronger linkages between young entrepreneurs of India and Nepal so that they can work together to unlock newer avenues of economic growth and development.

The Indian embassy, in a press release, said that the conclave is a part of the year-long celebrations to mark 75 years of India's independence under "Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav".

The conclave was earlier scheduled for the 1st week of February 2022 but had to be postponed to March in view of the Covid situation at that time. The organizing partner is Clockb Business Innovations, and other key partners include GMR, Tata Motors, Tata Meditech and Tootle.

According to the release, this initiative brings together innovators, dignitaries and thought leaders from India and Nepal to celebrate the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in our two countries.

"The conclave, whose motto is connecting entrepreneurial minds of India and Nepal, embodies the conviction in our two countries that we may have a million problems but we also have a billion minds that can solve them. Through its three editions, Connect [IN] has provided an enabling platform to young entrepreneurs, investors, venture capitalists and experts from India and Nepal to learn from and connect with each other on a range of domains," the Indian embassy said in a release.

The day-long conclave saw the participation of about twenty-five entrepreneurs, including five from India, working in domains as diverse as e-commerce, life sciences, fintech, education technology, social entrepreneurship, food tech, and financial services.

Moreover, an audience of close to 400 aspiring entrepreneurs, business leaders, media persons and bankers benefited from the discussions and deliberations that took place during the conclave.

The event also featured three-panel discussions focusing on salient matters in the startup space, such as challenges faced by startups during their early stages, funding of startups from VCs' perspective, and on how technology can help overcome barriers in traditional businesses.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor