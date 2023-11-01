India plans to open CBSE office in Dubai: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Abu Dhabi [UAE], November 1 : Union Minister for Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Dharmendra Pradhan has said India plans to open an office of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in Dubai.

The Union Minister for Education on Wednesday met UAE's Minister of State (MoS) for Early Education and Chairperson Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) Sara Musallam in Abu Dhabi.

Pradhan said discussions with Musallam centred around support required from the Indian side to further facilitate the progress of the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus, ADEK's support to CBSE-affiliated Indian schools functioning in the UAE and our plans to set up an office of CBSE in Dubai.

He said: "UAE's support to Indian schools has played a critical role in ensuring Indian children in the emirates remain connected to Indian curricula and roots."

The Union Education Minister said the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus will be an example of India-UAE friendship.

"Pleased to meet Sara Musallam, MoS for Early Education and Chairperson (Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge) ADEK, in Abu Dhabi today. Productive conversations on further expanding our cooperation in education and establishing education as one of the strongest pillars of our bilateral ties," Pradhan wrote on 'X'

"Both, Sara Musallam and I remain committed to taking our cooperation in education to the next level," he further wrote.

Pradhan on Wednesday also visited the upcoming campus of IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi.

The Union Education Minister on Wednesday also met UAE's Minister of Education Ahmad Al Falasi in Abu Dhabi.

As per the Ministry of Education, "The Ministers signed an MoU to strengthen existing educational cooperation, facilitate student and faculty mobility and undertake various other initiatives. The minister also visited 42 Abu Dhabi, a school for disruptive learning.

"During the meeting, a significant MoU was signed by the ministers. The MoU aims to strengthen the existing cooperation in the field of educational institutions in both countries by facilitating student and faculty mobility, joint research programmes, designing courses, organising and participating in conferences, lectures, symposia, courses, scientific and educational exhibitions in areas of mutual interest held in both countries," the Ministry of Education said.

It will also facilitate the exchange of information in the areas of regulations, legal structures and best practices in general and higher education in both countries.

Frameworks and policies in general and higher education, including national qualification frameworks, are necessary in order to facilitate mutual recognition of qualifications between both countries.

"The MoU will facilitate the creation of a Joint Working Group chaired by a representative of the Ministry of Education from India and the UAE. The JWG shall meet at least once a year alternately to review the implementation of this memorandum," the Ministry added.

The Union Education Minister is on a 3-day visit to the UAE. The visit will foster collaboration, participation and synergy in critical areas of mutual interest in education and the skill domain.

During his meeting with his UAE counterpart, Pradhan said that with the UAE being a global economic hotspot and India being a global talent hotspot, both sides should work together to build a knowledge bridge to cement our civilizational connection.

The Ministers reviewed the bilateral engagements in education and skill development, particularly the progress on points discussed during our meeting on the sidelines of the 4th EdWG as a part of the G20 India.

They expressed satisfaction with the progress made with respect to mutual recognition of academic and skill qualifications and recognition of Indian institutes in the UAE, among others and underscored the need for continued work in this area.

The ministers expressed their commitment to strengthening institutional mechanisms and speeding up processes for smooth student and workforce mobility.

Pradhan also interacted with students and faculty at Abu Dhabi Indian School.

