India, Poland elevate ties to strategic partnership; express concern on Ukraine conflict

Warsaw [Poland], August 23 : India and Poland decided to elevate their ties to the level of strategic partnership, and reinforced their commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific, during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine.

The leaders expressed "deepest concern" over the Ukraine conflict including its "terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences" and reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

The visit, the first by an Indian PM in 45 years, came as both nations celebrated the 70th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Prime Minister Modi and Polish PM Donald Tusk, during their meeting, affirmed their mutual commitment to upholding peace and rules-based international order.

Both leaders also agreed to strengthen collaboration within multilateral forums to advocate for the respect of international norms and to work together in promoting a stable and secure global environment.

Ministry of External Affairs, in a press briefing termed PM Modi's visit to Poland as "historic and very successful" and emphasised that the two nations have decided to elevate their ties to strategic partnership.

"PM Narendra Modi is completing his official visit to Poland and he was here at the invitation of PM Donald Tusk. The visit has been historic and very successful. Historic, since this was after 45 years that an Indian PM was visiting Poland and also this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations," MEA Secretary West, Tanmaya Lal said at a press briefing on Thursday.

"One of the main aspects of the visit has been that both the countries have decided to take their relationship to the level of strategic partnership. In this contest, a joint statement has been released and an action plan has been finalised. So, there have been multiple aspects where the two countries have decided to cooperate even further...Poland is a very important partner for India in this region," he added.

Stating that Poland will be holding the Presidency of the European Union Council next year, the MEA said the two nations are having negotiations on finalising a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India and the EU.

Tanmaya Lal also spoke about the Social Security Agreement which is of importance for the professionals that are working in each other's countries

Being asked about the agreement, he said, "There has been an understanding which has been reached on the Social Security Agreement. You will have to wait for the Agreement to be signed which, we expect, will be done in the coming short time. That will really facilitate the issues relating to the professionals working in each other's countries."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Poland on Wednesday for a two-day visit, the first visit by an Indian PM after 45 years.

PM Modi said his visit to Poland has been special and India looks forward to closer business and cultural connect with the country.

"My Poland visit has been special. It is after decades that an Indian PM set foot on Polish soil. This visit gave an opportunity to deepen cooperation with a valued friend. We look forward to closer business and cultural connect with Poland. Our friendship can certainly contribute to a better planet. I thank the Polish people and Government for their warmth," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi held constructive discussions with Poland Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Warsaw. The leaders agreed to elevate relations to a 'Strategic Partnership'.

Their discussions covered diverse areas of bilateral ties, including trade and investment, Science and technology, Defence and security, and cultural and people-to-people connections. The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual concern.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Polish counterpart Donald Tusk on Thursday agreed to formulate and execute a five-year action plan that will guide bilateral collaboration in the years 2024-2028 across several sectors including trade, investment, health, transport, cyber security and others.

The five-year action plan covers political dialogue and security cooperation in which the two sides will maintain regular contact with foreign ministers, and they will use both bilateral and multilateral fora for these interactions.

The two leaders also expressed their deepest concern over the war raging in Ukraine including its terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences. They reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace in line with international law, consistent with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, including respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The joint statement further said that the two sides reinforced their commitment to a free, open and rules-based Indo-Pacific following the international law of the sea as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and with full respect for the sovereignty, territorial integrity and freedom of navigation to the benefit of the maritime security and international peace and stability.

Notably, PM Modi's visit to Ukraine is the first by an Indian Prime Minister after the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries in 1992.

