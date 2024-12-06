India, Poland hold bilateral consultations, discuss 'strategic partnership' established during PM Modi's visit

New Delhi [India], December 6 : India and Poland held Bilateral Consultations in the national capital on Friday, and held discussions on bilateral partnership in the areas of high-level exchange, cybersecurity, and connectivity.

The Indian side was led by Arun Kumar Sahu, Additional Secretary (Central Europe), Ministry of External Affairs, while the Polish side was led by Wojciech Zajaczkowski, Director, Asia-Pacific Department, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Poland, the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

During the consultations, both sides comprehensively discussed all aspects of the Strategic Partnership established during the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Poland in August.

"The discussion included areas covered in the 2024-2028 Action Plan for the implementation of the Strategic Partnership such as high-level exchanges, trade, investment, technology, agriculture, connectivity, energy, cybersecurity, environment, people-to-people ties, and youth exchange," the MEA statement read.

MEA spokeperson Randhir Jaiswal said the two sides discussed all the aspects of India-Poland Strategic Partnership, and also shared views on regional & global issues of mutual interest.

"India-Poland Bilateral Consultations co-chaired by @AmbArunSahu, Additional Secy (Central Europe) & Wojciech Zajaczkowski, Director (Asia-Pacific Department) @PolandMFA, were held in New Delhi today. They discussed all the aspects of India-Poland Strategic Partnership including political, trade, economic, energy, connectivity and youth exchange, & also shared views on regional & global issues of mutual interest," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated in a post on X.

India-Poland Bilateral Consultations co-chaired by @AmbArunSahu, Additional Secy(Central Europe) & Wojciech Zajączkowski, Director (Asia-Pacific Department) @PolandMFA, were held in New Delhi today. They discussed all the aspects of 🇮🇳-🇵🇱 Strategic Partnership including… pic.twitter.com/QTCPwIoEcE — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) December 6, 2024

India and Poland also shared perspectives on important regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The discussions held during the consultations will contribute towards further strengthening India-Poland bilateral relations, the MEA added.

Prime Minister Modi visited Poland on August 21-22. This was the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Poland in 45 years.

During the visit, India and Poland decided to elevate their ties to the level of strategic partnership, and reinforced their commitment to a free, open, and rules-based Indo-Pacific, during PM Modi's visit to Poland.

PM Modi and Polish PM Donald Tusk, during their meeting, affirmed their mutual commitment to upholding peace and rules-based international order.

The leaders expressed "deepest concern" over the Ukraine conflict including its "terrible and tragic humanitarian consequences" and reiterated the need for a comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.

Both leaders also agreed to strengthen collaboration within multilateral forums to advocate for the respect of international norms and to work together in promoting a stable and secure global environment.

Ministry of External Affairs, in a press briefing termed PM Modi's visit to Poland as "historic and very successful" and emphasised that the two nations have decided to elevate their ties to strategic partnership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor