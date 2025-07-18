India reaffirms commitment to ‘Pact for Future’ at UN dialogue

New York, July 18 India reiterated its strong commitment to the Pact for the Future and its annexes, the Global Digital Compact (GDC) and the Declaration on Future Generations, during the third interactive informal dialogue held to review the pact.

Describing the initiative as a vital step in the global community’s collective efforts to address emerging and long-term challenges, India emphasised the importance of inclusive, forward-looking international cooperation.

The informal interactive dialogue on Thursday aimed to provide a platform for member States to exchange ideas and share practices, looking ahead to 2028 in the implementation of the pact.

At the Summit of the Future on 22 September 2024, world leaders adopted the Pact for the Future and its annexes: the Global Digital Compact and Declaration on Future Generations. This historic agreement is the culmination of years of inclusive dialogue and collaboration aimed at modernising international cooperation to address today’s realities and prepare for tomorrow’s challenges.

“India believes the 2028 review should be results-oriented and forward-looking. We must particularly ensure dedicated attention to critical reform areas, especially UN Security Council expansion and international financial architecture reform, where progress has been insufficient,” said Parvathaneni Harish, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, addressing the session.

“As regards Security Council reforms, the majority agree that the body should be reflective of the current geopolitical realities. This would be critical to enhance the Council’s credibility, legitimacy and efficacy. During the 79th session, the IGN has concluded without any concrete progress. Member states need to redouble the efforts to achieve real reforms and resist efforts by a group of countries to maintain the status quo. Negotiations based on a text need to commence at the earliest,” he added.

He asserted that India strongly supports strategic alignment to maximise impact and avoid duplication.

“Ideally, UN@80 goals should have been part of the Pact framework and pursued as part of negotiations among member states last year. However, moving forward, we should ensure that implementation and review of the Pact should be aligned with UN@80 initiative,” Harish stressed.

Emphasising that the review should be linked with the 2027 SDG Summit outcomes to create a unified narrative on sustainable development progress, the Ambassador said, “we should also build on sectoral reviews including the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, the World Social Summit, the WSIS+20 Review and Peacebuilding Architecture Review while leveraging existing mechanisms like the High-Level Political Forum and ECOSOC for reporting.”

India also called for coherence and complementarities with ongoing processes within the G20, WTO, World Bank and IMF, particularly in the context of sustainable financing and fair and equitable global financial architecture.

"India believes that these ongoing reviews and processes, as mentioned above, must inform the design and content of the 2028 Pact review. The 2028 review must not only be a stock-taking exercise but should deliver concrete next steps for the implementation cycle ahead. We particularly need clear benchmarks for Security Council reform with timelines for text-based negotiations,” Harish noted.

He further said that an important outcome of the implementation of GDC is the decision to establish an Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and a Global Dialogue on AI Governance within the UN Framework.

“We look forward to a fruitful conclusion of the on-going negotiations and adoption of the modalities resolution on the basis of consensus. India remains committed to working collaboratively with all stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of the Pact and its annexes and look forward to continued dialogue and briefings in this regard,” he concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor