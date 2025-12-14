India "rejects" Bangladesh claims, reaffirms support for free, fair elections

Dhaka [Bangladesh], December 14 : India on Sunday "categorically rejected" the assertions made by the interim Government of Bangladesh, responding to Dhaka's recent press note and clarifying its position amid heightened diplomatic exchanges between the two neighbours.

In a press release issued by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), it stated, "India categorically rejects the assertions made by the interim Government of Bangladesh in its press note dated 14 December 2025."

The statement came minutes after the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Indian High Commissioner to lodge Dhaka's strong concerns over statements made by former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, accusing her of inciting violence from abroad.

Reiterating its consistent stance, India underlined its support for the democratic process in Bangladesh. "We have consistently reiterated our position in favour of free, fair, inclusive and credible elections being held in Bangladesh in a peaceful atmosphere," the MEA said.

Addressing allegations that Indian territory was being used for activities against Bangladesh's interests, the MEA firmly rejected the charge. "India has never allowed its territory to be used for activities inimical to the interests of the friendly people of Bangladesh," the statement said.

"We expect that the interim Government of Bangladesh will take all necessary measures for ensuring internal law and order, including for the purpose of holding peaceful elections," the MEA added.

The response follows Bangladesh's strong statement, in which Dhaka sought the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, accused them of inciting violence, and raised concerns over alleged attempts to disrupt the upcoming elections.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Indian High Commissioner today to convey the Government of Bangladesh's serious concern to the Government of India for allowing fugitive Sheikh Hasina to continue to make incendiary statements calling upon her supporters to engage in terrorist activities in Bangladesh, aiming to thwart the upcoming parliamentary elections", the Bangladesh foreign ministry said in a statement.

"Bangladesh reiterated her call for the expeditious extradition of Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to face the sentences handed down by the judicial authorities in Bangladesh", it added.

The ministry also drew the Indian envoy's attention to what it termed anti-Bangladesh activities by fugitive Awami League members currently staying in India. These activities, it is alleged, include planning, organising, and facilitating terrorist acts inside Bangladesh to obstruct the electoral process.

"The Ministry also drew the attention of the envoy to anti-Bangladesh activities by fugitive Awami League members staying in India, including planning, organising and helping to carry out terrorist activities inside Bangladesh in order to hinder the upcoming elections. The Indian Government was called upon to expeditiously act to end the criminal actions by these fascist terrorists and extradite them to Bangladesh as soon as possible", the statement said.

Further, the ministry sought India's cooperation in preventing the escape of suspects linked to the recent attempted assassination of Bangladeshi political leader Sharif Osman Hadi.

"The Ministry further sought India's cooperation in preventing the escape to India of the suspects involved in the recent attempted assassination of Bangladeshi political leader Sharif Osman Hadi and, in case they manage to enter into Indian territory, to ensure their immediate apprehension and extradition to Bangladesh", it said.

"The Ministry emphasised that as a neighbour, India is expected to stand with the people of Bangladesh in upholding justice and safeguarding democratic processes", the statement said.

"The High Commissioner of India emphasised that India looked forward to peaceful elections in Bangladesh and expressed his country's readiness to extend all cooperation in this regard", the Bangladesh foreign ministry said.

