"India repeatedly raised issue of fees on Kartarpur corridor with Pakistan, but haven't received any update": MEA

New Delhi [India], November 9 : India has repeatedly raised concern over USD 20 fees levied on by Pakistan for access to the Kartarpur Corridor, but no update has been received by Islamabad, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said that New Delhi holds high importance with the issue and will continue to raise the issue.

Addressing the MEA press briefing, Bagchi said, "This topic is very important to us. We have proposed to decrease or remove the USD 20 fee. We have also raised the issue of passport. We keep repeating it but we have not received any update on it. We know it creates problems, and we will keep on raising it"

MEA also condemned the ceasefire violations and cross-border infiltration by Pakistan and called it a violation of bilateral agreements.

"The incidents of ceasefire violations and cross-border infiltration by drone or firing, it is a violation of our bilateral agreements. We always take up in front of Pakistan," Bagchi said.

He added, "The BSF took up the issue in the recent incidents in flag meetings with the Pakistani side. We have also put the issue in front of them through various bilateral channels".

On the matter involving 8 ex-naval personnel being sentenced to death by a Qatar court, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the judgment remains "confidential", adding that the appeal has been filed in the case.

The MEA has also urged everyone to refrain from "engaging in speculation" due to the sensitive nature of the case and that the Indian embassy received another consular access on November 7.

Amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, India has further reiterated its call for immediate and unconditional release of hostages while also urging to de-escalate the situation to resume direct peace negotiations towards a two state solution.

MEA said that India has also shared its concern over the rising death toll of civilians during conflict, and welcomed efforts to de-escalate the situation and provide humanitarian assistance.

