India reports significant progress in maternal and child health

New Delhi [India], May 10 : India has reported a significant decline in excess mortality rates for 2020 and 2021, with figures standing at around one-third of the World Health Organisation's (WHO) estimates, according to official sources.

Data published by the Registrar General of India (RGI) under the Civil Registration System (CRS) indicates that India's excess mortality during the two-year period stood at 9.3 per cent, substantially lower than that of other major income countries. For comparison, the United States recorded an excess mortality of 17.6 per cent, while the United Kingdom and Italy reported 11.8 per cent. This places India among the better-performing nations globally in terms of excess mortality during the pandemic years.

Beyond the context of excess mortality, India has made remarkable strides in improving key maternal and child health indicators, as highlighted by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

According to the Sample Registration System (SRS) Report 2021, the country's Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) saw a significant reduction, dropping from 130 per lakh live births in 2014-16 to 93 in 2019-21. This decline of 37 points demonstrates a substantial improvement, moving India closer to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) target of reducing MMR to 70 per lakh live births by 2030. Eight states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, have already achieved the SDG target.

Child mortality indicators have also shown a consistent downward trend. The Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) declined from 39 per 1,000 live births in 2014 to 27 per 1,000 live births in 2021. Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR) fell from 26 per 1,000 live births in 2014 to 19 per 1,000 live births in 2021. Under-Five Mortality Rate (U5MR) also dropped from 45 per 1,000 live births in 2014 to 31 per 1,000 live births in 2021. The Sex Ratio at Birth improved from 899 in 2014 to 913 in 2021, reflecting a positive shift in gender balance at birth. Notably, 12 states and union territories have already met the SDG target of U5MR of 25 per 1,000 live births, while six states have met the SDG target of NMR of 12 per 1,000 live births.

India's achievements in maternal and child health significantly outpace global averages, as confirmed by the latest United Nations reports. The UN Maternal Mortality Estimation Inter-agency Group (UN-MMEIG) Report (2000-2023) noted a 23-point decline in India's MMR from 2020 to 2023. This translates to an 86 per cent reduction in MMR over 33 years, compared to a global decline of just 48 per cent during the same period. Similarly, the United Nations Inter-agency Group for Child Mortality Estimation (UN IGME) Report (2024) acknowledged India's strong performance, highlighting a 78 per cent decline in Under-Five Mortality Rate (U5MR), a 70 per cent decline in Neonatal Mortality Rate (NMR), and a 71 per cent decline in Infant Mortality Rate (IMR) over the past 33 years. These reductions are significantly higher than global declines of 61 per cent, 54 per cent, and 58 per cent, respectively.

The government attributed this success to a series of strategic interventions and flagship health schemes, including the Ayushman Bharat program, which is recognised as the world's largest health assurance initiative. Ayushman Bharat provides an annual health coverage of up to INR 5 lakh per family, ensuring financial protection and access to essential healthcare services. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has also focused on strengthening health infrastructure across the country, establishing Maternity Waiting Homes, Maternal and Child Health (MCH) Wings, Obstetric High Dependency Units (HDUs), Intensive Care Units (ICUs), Newborn Stabilisation Units (NBSUs), Sick Newborn Care Units (SNCUs), and Mother-Newborn Care Units.

In addition to infrastructural enhancements, the government has emphasised quality healthcare services for pregnant women, ensuring free institutional deliveries, including caesarean sections, along with free transport, medication, diagnostics, and nutritional support in public health facilities.

To further improve maternal and child health outcomes, the government has adopted key clinical practices such as the administration of antenatal corticosteroids for preterm labour, the use of Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) for newborns, and structured follow-up programs for hearing and vision screening.

The focus on ensuring skilled healthcare delivery has also been a priority. The Ministry has invested in training and deploying skilled birth attendants, midwives, and community health workers to deliver essential maternal and child health services at the grassroots level. Health data systems have been strengthened with real-time surveillance for maternal, newborn, and child health through digital platforms, enabling data-driven, evidence-based policy decisions.

These sustained improvements are a result of India's unwavering commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. The Ministry has highlighted that eight states, including Kerala, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Karnataka, have already met the SDG target for MMR. Similarly, 12 states and union territories have achieved the SDG target for U5MR, and six states have met the target for NMR.

India's success in reducing maternal and child mortality, as well as maintaining lower excess mortality rates during the pandemic, underscores the effectiveness of its health policies and strategic interventions. With consistent efforts, India continues to move towards achieving the SDG 2030 targets, ensuring better health outcomes for its population.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor