"India rightfully earned title of being first responder": Indian Ambassador to Lao PDR Prashant Agrawal

Vientiane [Lao PDR], October 9 : Prashant Agrawal, Indian Ambassador to Lao PDR asserted India has earned its reputation as a "First Responder" in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, particularly in its neighbourhood and that there is trust and confidence in India's ability to be the first responder.

He also emphasised that India's ability to provide timely aid has promoted trust and confidence among its neighbours.

The remarks by Agrawal came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Vientiane in Laos on October 10-11 at the invitation of country's Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone. India is marking a decade of the Act East Policy this year.

While speaking with ANI, Agrawal said, "India has rightfully earned the title of being the 'First Responder' when it comes to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. There are several concrete examples."

The envoy talked about the humanitarian relief provided in the initial 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in the third term and said, "In the first 100 days of the government, in this region, we had Operation Sadbhav after typhoon Yagi. We delivered relief supplies to Lao PDR, Myanmar and Vietnam. Very recently, the PM of Lao PDR has gratefully PM Modi for the prompt assistance. There is trust and confidence in India's ability to be the first responder."

Agrawal further spoke about civilizational links with Lao PDR and asserted that Lao PDR has its own very interesting Ramayana tradition. It's called 'Phalak Phalam'. He said, "Our civilisational links with Lao PDR and also the broader Southeast Asia have a remarkable cultural connect through Buddhism and Ramayana. Lao PDR has its own very interesting Ramayana tradition. It's called 'Phalak Phalam', or 'Phra Lak Phra Ram'."

The envoy further said, "It is very deeply symbolic of our civilisational ties with Lao PDR. This also provides us with a very solid foundation to build our ties further for the coming generations."

Agrawal further asserted that India and Lao PDR shares a strong developmental partnership and emphasised that the two nations are now boosting their relations in sectors including digital infrastructure. "We have a strong developmental partnership with Lao PDR which is founded on our shared heritage. Vat Phou is a concrete and living symbol of our closed cultural ties. We are now also taking forward our relationship in areas like digital infrastructure. We are promoting greater trade connectivity and people-to-people contact," he said.

Notably, the ties of Buddhism have been an enduring bond for more than two thousand years between India and Laos.

Local legends trace the Buddhist connection back to Emperor Asoka in the third century BC. According to folklore, Asoka's emissary, Praya Chanthaburi Pasithisak, along with five monks, brought Lord Buddha's relics to Laos, enshrining them in the stupa known as Pha That Luang, which is now Lao PDR's national monument.

Relations with ASEAN are a central pillar of the Act East Policy and India's Indo-Pacific vision. The ASEAN-India Summit will review progress of India-ASEAN relations through Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and chart the future direction of cooperation, a MEA release said.

