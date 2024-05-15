India, Russia hold bilateral consultations on Afghanistan

New Delhi [India], May 15 : India and Russia held bilateral consultations on Afghanistan on Wednesday in New Delhi and discussed the current situation of the Afghan people.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Joint Secretary (Pakistan, Afghanistan and Iran Division) in the Ministry of External Affairs JP Singh discussed the current situation in Afghanistan.

They emphasised the need to provide development assistance for the welfare of the Afghan people.

The situation in Afghanistan is dire, and India is a major provider of humanitarian assistance. Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, as US and NATO forces made a hurried and chaotic exit after almost two decades of war.

India has always supported "an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled" process for enduring peace and reconciliation in Afghanistan.

