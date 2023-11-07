India sends over 9 tonnes of relief material to Nepal's Nepalgunj

New Delhi [India], November 7 : The Indian Air Force's C-130 J aircraft carrying over 9 tonnes of relief material departed from India to deliver relief material to Nepalgunj as the ongoing humanitarian relief mission for Nepal continues. The IAF noted that the overall relief material that has been airlifted for Nepal is more than 21 tonnes.

Taking to X, the Indian Air Force stated, "IAF's participation in the ongoing Humanitarian Relief Mission for Nepal continues. Another C-130 J aircraft got airborne on 06 Nov 23, airlifting over 9 tonnes of relief material to Nepalganj. The overall relief load airlifted till now exceeds 21 tonnes."

On Sunday, India sent an emergency aid package, comprising medical equipment, relief materials and more, for people affected by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake in Nepal.

The strong tremor, which even jolted the national capital and parts of north India, left 157 dead and scores injured. Serving as the first responder, India shipped essential medicines and relief materials to assist the earthquake-affected communities.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that this rapid response aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Neighbourhood First Policy," emphasising India's commitment to supporting its neighbouring nations in times of crisis.

"Providing emergency relief assistance to earthquake-affected areas of Nepal. As a first responder, India delivers medicines and relief material. PM Narendra Modi's Neighbourhood First policy in action," EAM Jaishankar posted from his official handle on X.

The first consignment of emergency relief materials worth Rs 10 Crores arrived at Nepalgunj, Nepal, on Sunday, the Indian Embassy in Nepal informed through an official release.

A special Indian Air Force C-130 flight transported the consignment of over 11 tonnes of emergency relief materials, including tents and tarpaulin sheets, blankets, and sleeping bags, as well as essential medicines and medical equipment such as portable ventilators, for the affected people, it said.

The emergency aid package to Nepal reaffirmed India's commitment to be the first responder in crisis situations in its neighbourhood and beyond. Following the 2015 earthquake in Nepal, New Delhi was the first responder as it carried out its largest disaster relief operation abroad 'Operation Maitri'.

India had also extended USD 1 billion to Nepal as part of its long-term assistance for post-earthquake reconstruction in the housing, education, health, and cultural heritage sectors, which included the reconstruction of 50,000 houses in Nepal's Gorkha and Nuwakot districts, the MEA release said.

