India sharing high flood data with Pakistan on 'humanitarian consideration': MEA

New Delhi [India], September 5 : India has been sharing high flood data with Pakistan through diplomatic channels, including its High Commission in Islamabad, as a "humanitarian gesture," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Friday.

At the weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have been sharing high flood data with Pakistan through our High Commission, through our diplomatic channels. This is being done as and when required first. You have seen the kind of water that is rainfall that is happening in that part of India and that part of the world. And this is being done based on humanitarian consideration."

On August 26, Indian officials had communicated details about possible flooding in Pakistan. The Indian High Commission in Islamabad conveyed the information to the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, stressing that the communication was made entirely on humanitarian grounds.

Pakistan continues to battle a severe flood crisis, triggered by relentless monsoon rains, flash floods, and glacial lake outbursts, which have claimed over 800 lives and affected more than 1.2 million people across multiple provinces. Damage to infrastructure and agriculture has worsened economic pressure, with potential losses reaching USD 50 billion.

Earlier on Thursday, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab had issued a weather alert, forecasting heavy thunderstorms across most districts of Punjab from September 6 to 9, ARY News reported. Strong monsoon showers are expected in Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, and Gujranwala. Rainfall is also predicted in Lahore, Gujrat, Sialkot, and several other cities during the same period.

Between September 7 and 9, there is a risk of flash flooding in Dera Ghazi Khan, the PDMA warned. Commissioners and deputy commissioners across the province have been directed to remain on high alert and take necessary precautionary measures.

