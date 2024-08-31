India signs Charter, MoU for establishment of Colombo Security Conclave Secretariat

New Delhi [India], August 31 : India on Friday signed the Charter and memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the establishment of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Secretariat along with Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Mauritius.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, along with representatives from Maldives, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka, signed a charter and memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Secretariat, according to the High Commission of India in Sri Lanka.

The Signing Ceremony was hosted in Colombo by the Government of Sri Lanka. The signing event marked a significant step in regional security collaboration among India, Maldives, Mauritius, and Sri Lanka.

High Commission of India in Sri Lanka shared some photos of X and stated, "NSA Mr Ajit Doval KC joined reps from Maldives, Mauritius & Sri Lanka in signing the Charter & MoU for the establishment of Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) Secretariat today. A key platform to enhance regional security cooperation, the signing marks a milestone in the CSC roadmap."

According to MEA, "The Member States of the Colombo Security Conclave (CSC) signed the Charter and the MoU for the Establishment of the CSC Secretariat on 30 August 2024. The Signing Ceremony was hosted in Colombo by the Government of Sri Lanka."

Ajit Doval KC, National Security Adviser to the Prime Minister of India; Ibrahim Latheef, DC (Retd.), Lt. Col (Retd.), National Security Advisor of Maldives; Haymandoyal Dillum, High Commissioner of the Republic of Mauritius to Sri Lanka and Sagala Ratnayake, National Security Advisor to the President of Sri Lanka signed the documents on behalf of the respective Member States.

"The CSC's core objective is to promote regional security by addressing transnational threats and challenges of common concern to the Member States," the statement added.

There are five pillars of cooperation under the CSC namely Maritime Safety and Security; Countering Terrorism and Radicalisation; Combating Trafficking and Transnational Organised Crime; Cyber Security and Protection of Critical Infrastructure and Technology; and Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief.

The event concluded with a discussion among heads of delegation on the next steps and the future activities of the Conclave.

