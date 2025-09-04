India, Singapore believe fighting terrorism is the duty of all, says PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that India and Singapore share common concerns regarding terrorism and believe that fighting it together is the duty of all nations.

He also expressed gratitude to Singapore for condemning the Pahalgam terror attack and supporting India's fight against terrorism.

Addressing a joint press conference with Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, PM Modi said, "We share common concerns regarding terrorism and believe that fighting terrorism together is the duty of all humanitarian nations."

"After the Pahalgam terror attack, I thank PM Wong and the Singapore government for their empathy towards the people of India and their support in our fight against terrorism," he added.

These remarks came as PM Modi and Singaporean PM Wong met at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi to discuss ways to further strengthen the bilateral ties.

At least 26 people were killed by four heavily-armed terrorists -- linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Pakistan-based Laskhar-e-Taiba -- in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

Following this, the Indian Armed Forces launched Operation Sindoor against the terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

Following the Pahalgam terror attack, Wong had taken to social media and condemned the attack.

"Shocked by the terror attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, last night. Singapore strongly condemns all acts of terrorism. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all the families of the victims and the people of India," Wong had said.

Singapore's Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan had also expressed shock over the brutal terror attack.

"Deeply saddened by the terror attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, that claimed the lives of many and injured others. Singapore strongly condemns terrorism. We stand with India at this difficult time," he had posted on X.

Wong is currently on a three-day official visit, marking a significant moment in the evolving strategic partnership between the two countries.

This is his first visit to India since assuming office, and he is accompanied by his wife and a high-level delegation including cabinet ministers and senior officials.

