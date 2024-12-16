"India, Sri Lanka will work to strengthen fight against terrorism, organised crime": PM Modi

New Delhi [India], December 16 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, focusing on key bilateral issues, including trade, investment, connectivity and energy and said that the two nations will work together to strengthen the fight against terrorism and organised crime.

Sharing a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Today's talks with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake covered topics such as trade, investment, connectivity and energy. Our nations also look forward to collaborating in sectors such as housing, agriculture, dairy and fisheries."

"India and Sri Lanka will also work together to strengthen the fight against terrorism and organised crime. Likewise, we will also focus on maritime security, cyber security and disaster relief," the post added.

In another post, PM Modi said, "It was indeed wonderful meeting you, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. Your visit to India is going to add great momentum to the India-Sri Lanka friendship!"

Meanwhile, Dissanayake said that he engaged in discussions with PM Modi on sectors of trade, defence, energy, BRICS, United Nations Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf (UNCLCS), and stopping illegal fishing.

In a post on X, Dissanayake wrote, "It is a privilege to visit India on my first overseas trip as President and I am grateful to PM @narendramodi for supporting Sri Lanka during the economic crisis and for aiding debt restructuring."

The post added, "We discussed trade, defence, energy, BRICS, UNCLCS, and stopping illegal fishing during our meeting today. I invited PM Modi to visit Sri Lanka and assured India that Sri Lanka's territory would not be used against India's security interests."

The visit of the Sri Lankan President also witnessed the signing of several agreements, including an MoU on civil servant training and a protocol to amend the double taxation avoidance pact, alongside announcements of grant assistance for development projects and educational scholarships.

The announcements include a financial assistance scheme for 100 new students annually from the University of Jaffna and Eastern University each until the end of academic courses of the beneficiaries and grant assistance of USD 14.9 million for the railway signalling project in Maho-Anuradhapura section.

The MoUs include protocol amending the agreement between Sri Lanka and India for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of fiscal evasion concerning taxes on income along with an MoU between the National Centre for Good Governance (NCGG), India and Sri Lanka Institute of Development Administration (SLIDA) on Training and Capacity Building Programme for Civil Servants of Sri Lanka.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi said that issues related to the livelihood of fishermen were discussed during his meeting with Sri Lankan President Dissanayake, and both sides agreed on the need for a humanitarian approach to address the issue.

During a joint statement at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on Monday, PM Modi expressed hope that the Sri Lankan government would meet the aspirations of the Tamil community. He emphasised the importance of implementing the Sri Lankan constitution in full and holding provincial council elections as committed.

"We also discussed issues related to the livelihood of fishermen and agreed that we should move forward with a humanitarian approach in this matter. On reconstruction and reconciliation in Sri Lanka, President Dissanayake told me about his inclusive approach. We hope that the Government of Sri Lanka will meet the aspirations of the Tamilians, and fulfill its commitment to fully implement the Constitution of Sri Lanka and hold Provincial Council Elections. I have assured President Dissanayake that India will continue to be a trusted and reliable partner in his efforts to develop Sri Lanka," PM Modi said.

Notably, the Sri Lankan President is on a three-day state visit to India from December 15-17. This is the first bilateral visit of Dissanayake to India after assuming office in September.

