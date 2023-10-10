India stands firmly with Israel in this difficult hour, PM Modi assures full support to Benjamin Netanyahu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said he received a call from his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu who informed him about the current situation in the Jewish country following attacks by terrorist group Hamas. “I thank Prime Minister @netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations”, the prime minister posted on social media platform X. On Saturday, the day Hamas carried out coordinated attacks on Israel, Modi had expressed shock. Taking to social media platform X, the prime minister had said,"Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour"

