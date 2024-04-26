India stresses peace and cooperation at SCO Defence Ministers' meeting in Kazakhstan

Astana [Kazakhstan], April 26 : Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane joined his counterparts from Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states in Kazakhstan capital, Astana for a pivotal Defence Ministers' meeting on Friday, the Ministry of Defence said in an official press statement.

During the gathering, a significant protocol was signed, underscoring the collective commitment of all SCO members towards fostering peace and cooperation in the region. The meeting culminated in a Joint Communique, highlighting key agreements and initiatives, notably the embrace of the ethos of 'One Earth, One Family, One Future', drawing inspiration from the timeless Indian philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

At the meeting, Giridhar Aramane reaffirmed India's unwavering dedication to preserving peace, stability, and security within the SCO region.

In his address, he stressed the imperative of adopting a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism in all its manifestations, recognizing it as a pivotal prerequisite for the prosperity and development of SCO member states.

Furthermore, Secretary Aramane reiterated India's longstanding proposal for a Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism at the United Nations, underscoring the nation's commitment to combating the global menace of terrorism.

In a nod to India's broader strategic vision, Defence Secretary spotlighted the concept of 'Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR)', originally proposed by India for the Indo-Pacific. This holistic approach aims to foster a climate of security and prosperity, not just within the SCO framework but extending across the wider geopolitical landscape.

The Annual Meeting of the Defence Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) was held in Astana, Kazakhstan from April 25-26.

