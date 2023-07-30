India successfully orbits seven Singapore satellites
By IANS | Published: July 30, 2023 06:58 AM 2023-07-30T06:58:27+5:30 2023-07-30T07:00:07+5:30
Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), July 30 India on Sunday morning successfully placed into orbit seven Singapore satellites - the ...
Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), July 30 India on Sunday morning successfully placed into orbit seven Singapore satellites - the radar imaging satellite DS-SAR - and six others from Singapore in a copy book style.
The Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Core Alone variant did the honours this time.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app