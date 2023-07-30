India successfully orbits seven Singapore satellites

July 30, 2023

Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh), July 30 India on Sunday morning successfully placed into orbit seven Singapore satellites - the radar imaging satellite DS-SAR - and six others from Singapore in a copy book style.

The Indian rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) Core Alone variant did the honours this time.

