"India ties with Spain, EU stabilising factor in today's turbulent times": EAM Jaishankar

Madrid [Spain], January 14 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar on Monday highlighted the potential of the strengthening ties between India, Spain, and the European Union (EU) as a factor for stability during a time when the world has been witnessing major conflicts around the globe.

While addressing the 9th Annual Conference of Ambassadors by the Spanish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Madrid, Jaishankar discussed the importance of nations drawing from their culture, traditions, and heritage to shape their diplomatic strategies and noted that countries that were comfortable with multiple identities are likely to navigate global uncertainties and challenges more effectively.

Jaishankar further thanked Spain's Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares for the invitation to address the event.

"Addressed the 9th Spain Ministry of Foreign Affairs Annual Conference of Ambassadors today in Madrid. Thank FM Jose Manuel Albares for the invitation. Theme was 'A foreign policy with our own identity.' Spoke about how nations draw from their culture, traditions and heritage to put forward their distinct brand of diplomacy. Those comfortable with multiple identities will navigate volatile and uncertain times more successfully. Also emphasised that India's ties with Spain and EU can be a stabilising factor in these turbulent times," the EAM said on X.

Following his address, Jaishankar, along with the Spanish FM, held a wide range of talks on bilateral partnerships, including trade, investment, defence, security, urban development, railways, green hydrogen, climate action and people-to-people ties.

Jaishankar further added that the two sides signed memorandums of understanding on sports and sustainable urban development.

In another post on X, Jaishankar said, "Delighted to hold wide-ranging talks with FM Jose Manuel Albares of Spain today. Productive conversation on our bilateral partnership, including in trade, investment, defence, security, urban development, railways, green hydrogen, climate action and people-to-people ties. India appreciates Spain as a votary for stronger India-EU ties and a reliable Mediterranean partner. Signed agreements on sports and sustainable urban development."

"Signed agreements on sports and sustainable urban development. We also exchanged views on our cooperation in the UN, G20, Mediterranean and the Indo-Pacific. And discussed developments in Ukraine, West Asia and other regions. As India and Spain prepare to celebrate 2026 as the Year of Culture, Tourism and AI, our exchanges throughout 2025 will strengthen India-Spain ties and create new momentum for cooperation," he added.

The EAM is currently on a diplomatic visit to Spain till January 14, making it his first visit to Spain as the Foreign Minister, according to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs.

