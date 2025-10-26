India to host 4-day Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group meeting from Tuesday

New Delhi [India], October 26 : The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB), on behalf of the Ministry of Civil Aviation, will host a four-day Asia Pacific Accident Investigation Group (APAC-AIG) meeting, along with a workshop from October 28-31. Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu is scheduled to inaugurate the event.

According to an official statement by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, the APAC-AIG meeting is held annually, and International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) member states in the Asia Pacific region, along with various international organisations, participate. The meeting is generally hosted by any one of the ICAO member states in the APAC region.

The statement highlighted that India will be hosting the APAC-AIG meeting for the first time. It will see the participation of approximately 90 representatives from aircraft accident investigation authorities in Asia-Pacific countries, as well as from the ICAO.

"Various aspects of aircraft accident investigations, including the processes and reporting, will be discussed at the meeting. The meetings of the group aim to promote the sharing of expertise, experience, and information among accident/incident investigation authorities and aim to develop and strengthen cooperation among them to improve the accident/incident investigation capability in the Asia and Pacific Regions", the statement said.

It further noted that the workshop will be held on October 28-29, which will cover topics related to aircraft accident investigations. The workshop will include officials from AAIB and DGCA, as well as international participants.

As per the statement, representatives from ICAO member states in the Asia-Pacific region and AAIB officials will hold discussions on October 30 and 31.

