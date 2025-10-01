India to host Conclave of Army Chiefs of UN Troop Contributing Countries in Delhi from Oct 14-16

New Delhi [India], October 1 : The Conclave of Army Chiefs of United Nations Troop Contributing Countries (UN TCCs) will be held in Delhi from October 14 to 16, bringing together senior leadership from nearly 30 nations that contribute troops to UN Peacekeeping.

Addressing the curtain raiser on October 1, Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor, AVSM, VSM, DCOAS (IS&T), on behalf of the Chief of Army Staff, extended a warm welcome to the gathering. He said it was a privilege to address the august forum on the eve of the significant multilateral event.

The conclave will serve as a unique platform where the collective experience, wisdom, and commitment of militaries and nations will converge to deliberate on the shared responsibilities of the international community towards peace under the UN Charter.

India's contribution to peacekeeping was highlighted as reflective of its cultural values, ethical foreign policy and commitment towards global peace and security. The focus, it was stressed, remains on fostering harmony, cooperation and working towards a stable international order.

India has been at the forefront of peacekeeping since the early years, considering it a moral and strategic duty. In the past 75 years, India has contributed over 2,90,000 peacekeepers across 50 missions, with 182 making the supreme sacrifice. Indian peacekeepers have stood shoulder to shoulder with their counterparts worldwide, often in the most challenging environments, upholding the ideals of peace, security, and human dignity.

The address also recalled India's first deployment of an All Women Police Contingent in Liberia in 2007 and the role of Female Engagement Teams (FETs) in mainstreaming women in conflict zones. In February 2025, India conducted a conclave of Women Peacekeepers from the Global South, represented by 35 nations.

During its UNSC presidency in 2021, India had facilitated adoption of key outcome documents, namely "Accountability of Crimes against UN Peacekeepers" and "Technology for Peacekeeping." Further, in June 2023, India sponsored a UN resolution establishing a Memorial Wall at UN Headquarters in New York, honouring the sacrifice of peacekeepers.

With evolving threats, cyber risks and complex missions, India has advocated improved mandates, enhanced protection and fair representation of troop contributing countries. The conclave will focus on sharing best practices, perspectives and capacities for reckonable peacekeeping operations.

Plenary sessions will cover 'Capacity Building and Resource Mobilisation for Sustainable UN Peacekeeping Operations' and 'Exploring Technology as a Leverage for UN Peacekeeping Operations.' Delegates will also view India's 'Atmanirbhar' initiatives and technological solutions, besides paying homage at the National War Memorial.

The conclave will be conducted in the spirit of the Prime Minister's 5-S vision Samman (Respect), Samvad (Dialogue), Sahyog (Cooperation), Shanti (Peace), Samriddhi (Prosperity).

It also aligns with India's vision of a New Orientation for a Reformed Multilateral System (NORMS), providing a vital platform for consultations, solidarity and collaboration. The Raksha Mantri has emphasised: "Let us renew India's commitment to promoting dialogue, understanding and cooperation among nations and within nations. Together, we can build a future where every individual can live in peace, harmony and with dignity."

The Conclave of Army Chiefs is expected to deliver outcomes including forging shared understanding of peacekeeping realities, strengthening consultative processes, enhancing safety and security of peacekeepers, and exploring technological avenues to improve mission effectiveness.

Members of the media were reminded of their role in reaffirming shared responsibilities for peace, harmony and security. The event was described as not merely a meeting of military leaders, but a reaffirmation of collective belief in peace, multilateralism and joint responsibility to uphold UN values.

Concluding the address, it was said India is proud to host the gathering and looks forward to three days of fruitful deliberations, cultural exchanges and renewed commitment to the cause of peace.

