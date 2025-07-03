India to provide Ghana with 'Affordable healthcare, reliable care' through Jan Aushadhi Kendras: PM Modi

Accra, July 3 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a joint press conference with President John Dramani Mahama, said, on Wednesday, that with the help of Jan Aushadhi Kendras, India proposes to provide "affordable healthcare and reliable care" to the citizens of Ghana.

Both leaders also discussed cooperation in vaccine production.

"Through the Jan Aushadhi Kendra, India proposes to provide Ghana's citizens with "Affordable healthcare, reliable care." We discussed collaboration in Vaccine Production: PM @narendramodi," Prime Minister's Office said in a social media post on X.

"The talks with President John Dramani Mahama were extremely fruitful. We have elevated our ties to a Comprehensive Partnership, which will be beneficial for the people of our nations. We discussed ways to improve trade and economic linkages. Cooperation in FinTech, skill development, healthcare and other such sectors were also deliberated upon. @JDMahama," PM Modi posted on X.

"India and Ghana also see immense scope in working closely in areas such as critical minerals, defence, maritime security and energy. Enhancing cultural linkages was also talked about," PM Modi said in another post on X.

"We express our gratitude to Ghana for its cooperation in our fight against terrorism. In this context, we have decided to further strengthen mutual cooperation in counter-terrorism. Our perspective on UN reforms is aligned: PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on X.

"It is a matter of pride for India that during our G20 presidency, the African Union was granted permanent membership in the G20: PM @narendramodi," PMO said on X.

"In the field of defence and security, we will move forward with the mantra of “Security through Solidarity". Cooperation will be enhanced in areas such as training of armed forces, maritime security, defence supply, and cyber security: PM @narendramodi," PMO said on X.

"Today, we have decided to double the ITEC and ICCR scholarships for Ghana. For the vocational education of youth, work will be done to establish a Skill Development Centre. In the agricultural sector, we will be happy to collaborate in President Mahama Ji's "Feed Ghana" program: PM @narendramodi," PMO said on X.

"Today, President Ji and I decided to shape our bilateral partnership into a "Comprehensive Partnership". In this journey of Ghana's nation-building, India is not just a partner but a co-traveler: PM @narendramodi," PMO said on X.

"At the heart of India-Ghana friendship are our shared values, struggles, and shared dreams for an inclusive future. The freedom struggle of our nations has inspired many other countries. Even today, in West Africa, Ghana stands as a vibrant democracy, a “Beacon of Hope” for other nations: PM @narendramodi," PMO said on X.

"I am deeply grateful for the warmth, affection, and respect with which we have been welcomed in Ghana. The fact that the President himself came to the airport is a matter of great honor for me: PM @narendramodi," PMO said on X.

"PM @narendramodi held wide-ranging talks with President @JDMahama of Ghana at the iconic Jubilee House, Ghana. Both leaders reaffirmed the warm and time-tested ties between 🇮🇳 & 🇬🇭, and discussed ways to expand cooperation in key areas including trade & investment, capacity building, defence & security, digital technology, UPI, agriculture, Pharma, mining, infrastructure and people-to-people ties. The leaders agreed to elevate the bilateral ties to a Comprehensive Partnership. They reiterated their commitment to democratic values, Global South solidarity, South-South cooperation, and a shared vision for sustainable development & global peace," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X.

"A testament to the deep & long standing India-Ghana ties. President @JDMahama conferred upon PM @narendramodi 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana', the national award of Ghana. PM dedicated the award to the 1.4 billion people of India and the historic & deep rooted India-Ghana relations. He thanked the government and people of Ghana for this exceptional honour," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on X.

"Fitting that PM @narendramodi has been conferred with Ghana's national honour - the 'Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana'. It is a recognition of his steadfast efforts in strengthening the voice of the Global South. Also a testament to our cooperation and friendship with Ghana," EAM Jaishankar said on X.

