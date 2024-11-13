India to refit Maldivian Coast Guard ship in strategic partnership move

Male [Maldives], November 13 : In a significant step reinforcing defense and diplomatic ties, the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) Coast Guard Ship (CGS) Huravee arrived at Mumbai's Naval Dockyard, for a scheduled refit.

The Huravee's journey from Male was escorted by the Indian Naval Ship Talwar.

"The refit, which is the first since the ship was handed over to MNDF in May 2023, will involve routine maintenance work as well as upgrades to extend the ship's operational life and enhance its capabilities", said a press statement by High Commission of India, Maldives.

The refit, estimated to cost over USD 4 million, will be financed by the Government of India, underlining India's commitment to supporting its maritime neighbours.

The decision was announced during the recent visit of Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu to India from October 6-10.

This initiative underscores the deep-rooted friendship and multi-dimensional defense cooperation between India and the Maldives.

India's support for the refit of CGS Huravee is seen as part of its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and the broader Vision SAGAR, which stands for "Security and Growth for All in the Region."

This policy aims to strengthen regional security and development through strategic partnerships.

The refit and upgrades to the Huravee are expected to boost the operational capabilities of the Maldivian Coast Guard, enhancing the Maldives' maritime security infrastructure.

The collaboration reflects India's dedication to capacity building in the Maldives, furthering its role as a key partner in the region.

Notably, Muizzu on October 20 decided to take the necessary steps to introduce the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) in the island nation, following the recommendation of the Cabinet.

This move came following India agreeing to share its expertise in the implementation of digital and financial services and to work in the development of the Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) through the launch of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI), Unique Digital Identity, during Muizzu's State Visit earlier this month.

