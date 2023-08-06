India to support clean water project at school in Tuvalu with 700,000 USD

New York [US], August 6 : India will be providing support worth 700,000 USD from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund to the project in Tuvalu to store and provide clean water in school, India’s Permanent Mission to the UN said in a statement.

Notably, ‘Motufoua Secondary School’ is Tuvalu’s only public school. The proposed concrete water cistern, with a capacity of 760 metric cubes will store and provide clean water to students, teachers and school staff promoting hygiene and reducing water-borne diseases.

“India will provide funding support of 700,000 USD from the India-UN Development Partnership Fund for the project, “Motufoua concrete water cistern” as requested by the Government of Tuvalu,” the statement read.

In May this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the “Sagar Amrut Scholarship" scheme for the Pacific Island countries, at the Summit of the Forum for India–Pacific Islands Cooperation.

He had also announced a 12-point action plan focusing on health, wellness and community development sectors as per priorities of the Pacific island countries. The water cistern project in Tuvalu is in pursuance of these initiatives focused on the importance of high-impact community development projects in areas of choice by the Pacific countries.

The Permanent Representative of India, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, said that India’s philosophy views the whole world as one family and this project is another step towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“Indian philosophy has always viewed the world as one family. India remains engaged with the Pacific island countries on issues of common concern, such as climate change and sustainable development, capacity building and training, health and well-being, infrastructure and economic development. This project, like many others, is another step as India moves along with fellow developing countries towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals,” she stated.

The India-UN Development Partnership Fund, established by the Government of India in June 2017, provides support to projects in developing countries that aim to contribute to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

The Fund adheres to the principles of South-South cooperation and places a priority on national ownership and leadership, equality, sustainability, development of local capacity and mutual benefit.

A total of 150 million USD over the next decade has been committed by the Government of India for the Fund. Till date, 75 development projects across 56 countries have been supported through the Fund.

