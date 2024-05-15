India, UAE hold 5th meeting of Joint Committee on Consular Affairs in New Delhi

New Delhi [India], May 15 : The fifth meeting of the India-UAE Joint Committee on Consular Affairs took place in New Delhi, with wide-ranging discussions held on mechanisms to strengthen coordination and cooperation on Consular issues covering labour, visa, migration, citizenship and extradition, among others, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

During the meeting that took place here in the national capital on Tuesday, the Indian delegation was led by Muktesh Pardeshi, Secretary (CPV & OIA), Ministry of External Affairs, according to the official release of MEA.

Whereas, the UAE delegation was spearheaded by Khaled Belhoul, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the UAE.

India and UAE enjoy a warm, close and multi-faceted relationship that is built on the deep bonds of friendship between both sides.

"The relationship between the two countries, which was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2017, encompasses all areas of mutual cooperation - political, economic, trade, commerce, defence, cultural, technology and energy, with people-to-people ties forming the bedrock. UAE is currently host to more than 3.5 million Indian citizens, the largest outside India," the MEA release read.

"The UAE side gave a detailed briefing on various steps taken by the government to ensure the welfare of the Indian workers in the UAE," it added.

The two sides reiterated their commitment to continue to work towards citizen-centric consular mechanisms.

"The two sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest including visa facilitation for promoting greater people-to-people exchanges and early conclusion of agreements related to migration and mobility. Outcomes from the meeting also included regular exchange of statistics related to the citizens of each others' countries and best practices on consular matters," the official release said.

The two sides agreed to follow up on the agreed decisions of the meeting and review them at the next Consular Dialogue, which will be held in Abu Dhabi at a mutually convenient date.

