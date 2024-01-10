India-UAE relationship model for any country: MoS Muraleedharan

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 10 : Lauding the historical ties between India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Union Minister of State (MoS) V Muraleedharan said that the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two nations is a model for any country to engage with India.

The MoS for External Affairs further said that Vibrant Gujarat has shown the crucial role, the state of Gujarat is playing in the growth of India.

Speaking to ANI, Muraleedharan said, "The presence of the UAE President and many dignitaries across the world show the importance of Vibrant Gujarat as well as the role Gujarat is playing in the growth of India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, India is poised to take a great leap and the world is looking towards India (being) one of the largest growing economies of the world".

He further said that the environment in the state is very business friendly which will help both the country investing here as well as India.

"UAE and India have a very historical connection. We are connected in economy, politics, strategic relations as well as people-to-people. We have CEPA which was signed 1.5 years ago and it is creating a lot of productive outcomes. It is considered a model for any country to engage with India," Muraleedharan said.

He added, "Prime Minister Modi is visiting UAE for the inauguration of the BAPS Mandir and there is a huge diaspora meet also. So, this interaction at the highest level. Leaders of both countries frequently meet. Prime Minister was there for the COP28 also. All this is contributing to the relationship of these two countries".

India and the UAE signed the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) in 2018.

It is a comprehensive agreement that seeks to enhance the economic and commercial ties between the two countries.

Earlier in the day, speaking at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the summit has become an important international forum for the exchange of expertise in economic growth and investment, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The UAE President also extended his thanks to the event's participants and organisers and expressed his best wishes for the success of the summit in achieving an outcome that fosters cooperation, development, and prosperity for everyone involved.

Following his speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a post on social media platform X, lauded the UAE President and said that his statements were very encouraging.

PM Modi and the UAE President later held a roadshow in Ahmedabad ahead of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit. People in large numbers welcomed PM Modi and the UAE President in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, India and the UAE on Tuesday signed several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

The Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit was started in 2003 under the leadership of Modi when he was the state chief minister.

The tenth edition of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is being held from January 10-12, 2024 in Gandhinagar. Its theme is 'Gateway to the Future'.

