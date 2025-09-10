India, UAE review entire spectrum of Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

New Delhi, Sep 10 Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy in New Delhi on Wednesday and reviewed the entire spectrum of the multi-faceted India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including in the areas of political, trade and investment, energy, Defence and security, education, consular, culture and people-to-people ties.

During the meeting, Misri and Al Hashimy took stock of the various ongoing initiatives in various sectors of bilateral cooperation and the implementation of key decisions taken during high-level meetings and exchanges, according to a Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) press release. They also exchanged views on global and regional issues of mutual interest.

In a press release, the MEA stated, "India and the UAE share historically close and friendly relations, underpinned by strong people-to-people ties. A vibrant Indian diaspora of over 4.3 million resides in the UAE. Bilateral trade between India and the UAE stood at USD 100.05 billion for FY 2024-25. The regular exchange of high level visits between the two sides, contributes to a strong bilateral relationship and opens avenues for deepening the partnership in all spheres."

Al Hashimy's visit was a follow-up to the recent visit of Foreign Secretary Misri to the UAE on June 10. During his visit to UAE in June, Misri met Al Hashimy and UAE's Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan.

Earlier in July, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UAE's President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan reaffirmed their commitment to deepen the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two nations during a phone call, the MEA said.

The two leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further strengthening the bilateral Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and the UAE.

"They positively assessed the remarkable progress made across various sectors of bilateral cooperation and laid emphasis on further developing and deepening collaboration for the shared benefit of the peoples of both countries," read a statement issued by the MEA.

Sheikh Mohamed warmly congratulated Prime Minister Modi on becoming the second longest-serving Prime Minister in India’s history, and wished him continued success in his service to the nation. PM Modi thanked the UAE leader for his gracious wishes and the affection he expressed for the people of India.

"The two sides also addressed ways to bolster ties to serve mutual interests while fostering sustainable development and prosperity for their peoples. His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and His Excellency Modi affirmed their keenness to strengthen relations between the two countries in line with their shared vision to leverage opportunities to achieve further prosperity for their peoples," said the UAE President's office after the phone call.

