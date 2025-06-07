India-UK FTA will propel bilateral trade, strengthen supply chains: Jaishankar during meeting with UK Foreign Secretary

New Delhi [India], June 7 : Noting that the recent conclusion of the India-UK FTA and the Double Contribution Convention is truly a milestone, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday it will propel two-way trade and investment and contribute to the strengthening of supply and value chains."

In his remarks during a meeting with the UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Jaishankar said India practices a policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism and expects its partners to understand this.

"I am pleased to welcome you back to India. We just had a very good meeting with Prime Minister Modi, and I think your visit at this time gives us an occasion to assess our comprehensive strategic partnership, which I believe has strengthened across all sectors in recent times," he said.

"The recent conclusion of the India-UK FTA (Free Trade Agreement) and the Double Contribution Convention is truly a milestone. It will not only propel our two-way trade and investment but will also have a positive effect on other strategic aspects of our bilateral ties. It would also contribute to the strengthening of supply and value chains," he added.

Jaishankar said India will never countenance perpetrators of evil being put at par with its victims.

"I thank the Government of the United Kingdom for the strong condemnation of the barbaric terrorist attack in Pahalgam in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir and for your solidarity and support to India in the fight against terrorism," he said.

The minister said that the UK-India infrastructure financial bridge can unlock quality long-term capital flows from the United Kingdom to India.

"There's very good collaboration in the education sector with many more universities. I believe planning to establish their campuses in India," he said.

Jaishankar said that people-to-people ties are getting stronger.

